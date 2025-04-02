NeoCon 2025 programming registration now open

Chicago—NeoCon, the premier event for commercial design, has opened registration for its expansive on-site and virtual conference program. Embracing this year’s theme—”Design Ahead”—the NeoCon team has worked to create a slate of thought leadership and professional training, offering attendees access to global powerhouses that address the entire contract design ecosystem.

The lineup of keynotes featured presentations, CEU sessions, short-form conversations, workshops and insider tours promises a rich educational experience—spanning topics that include AI, circularity, decarbonization, design poetics, color therapy and neuroscience. The 56th edition of the show is poised to inspire a more sustainable, innovative and inclusive future.

“This year’s program is deeply rooted in cross-industry exchange,” said Nubia Henderson, director of programming. “Collaboration is a central touchpoint, not only reflected in the heart of our content but in the diverse and emerging voices we’ve brought together. Partnering with our valued industry associations, media partners and thought leaders, we’ve curated a comprehensive platform of meaningful dialogue and actionable insights for the NeoCon community.”

Purpose-led keynote speakers champion inclusivity, imagination

Three visionary keynote speakers will headline the 2025 conference, each intending to demonstrate design and technology’s profound ability to drive powerful change. On Monday, June 9, tech executive Annie Jean-Baptiste is set to kick off the series with “Designing for Global Innovation,” presented by IIDA. She will navigate the impact of inclusive, human-centered design across cultures and how lived experiences spark game-changing ideas.

On Tuesday, June 10, acclaimed British design critic and author Alice Rawsthorn will present “Design as an Attitude,” hosted by ASID, intended to offer a thought-provoking look into design as an eclectic, open-ended catalyst of positive progress.

The program will conclude on Wednesday, June 11, with Chris Barton, founder of Shazam. His keynote “Bring Impossible Ideas to Life,” presented by BIFMA, will share lessons on persistence, possibility, creativity and innovation.

Featured presentations unite design pioneers with esteemed experts

Building on the show’s dynamic keynote series, this year’s seven featured presentations bring together an esteemed roster of industry leaders, designers and innovators. Experts from top firms—including HOK, Gensler, Partners by Design and CannonDesign—will join renowned specialists on workplace strategy, neuroscience, diversity, equity and inclusion for lively panels and discussions. Topics spotlight neuroinclusion, the evolution of public space and the intersection of science and design, including insights on fractal-based stress reduction and neurodivergent workforce support. Attendees can expect research-driven solutions and practical takeaways to address today’s complex design challenges and opportunities.

CEUs delve into circularity, fresh perspectives

With over 60 CEU sessions, NeoCon’s educational program aims to deliver the latest strategies, emerging technologies, sustainable practices and compelling concepts from leading associations. Sessions will explore neurodivergence, designing for and by Gen Z, AI-driven materials, decarbonization and circularity in the built environment. Created for today’s design professionals, the CEUs aim to highlight real-world applications and tangible future-forward solutions. All courses will be available on demand virtually through October 1.

Hands-on workshops

This year’s workshops offer in-depth, hands-on learning cultivated in an effort to foster creative thinking and sharpen professional skills. From harnessing the power of color psychology and making informed sustainable material choices to mastering the art of visual storytelling through experience-driven design and sketching techniques––the four interactive workshops are meant to invite attendees to step away from the conference room and into the creative process.

NeoCon talks spark high-impact ideas

Returning for its third year, NeoCon Talks is set to unite influential voices for 12 thought-provoking 20-minute conversations on the seventh floor. Presented in partnership with Work Design Magazine—also sponsored by Formica, 9to5Seating and Garden on the Wall—the talks delve into bold perspectives on next-gen creativity, workplace evolution, technology and AI, human-centered design as well as branding and storytelling.

Inside design

New for 2025, NeoCon attendees can immerse themselves in Chicago’s creative scene with Inside Design—a collaboration with the Design Museum of Chicago, sponsored by KI. Aimed to inspire connection and creativity, these behind-the-scene tours grant special access to some of the city’s most inspiring spaces and voices. Each adventure examines design through the lenses of culture, architecture, food and public art—unveiling a rare opportunity to engage with the city’s makers, thinkers and storytellers beyond THE MART.