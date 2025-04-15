NOX names Sajal Patel chief marketing officer

By FCNews Staff
Sajal Patel
Seoul, South Korea—Nox Corporation, a global leader in luxury vinyl tile (LVT) innovation and sustainable flooring solutions, has announced the appointment of Sajal Patel as chief marketing officer (CMO), effective April 1. In this role, Patel will lead global marketing and sustainability-driven innovation, reporting directly to Dan Koh, CEO and vice chairman. As Nox accelerates its international growth, Patel will play a key role in expanding the reach of its industry-defining standard of excellence.

“Her leadership will be instrumental as we continue to invest in innovation and marketing—advancing sustainable solutions from raw materials to product development,” Koh said. “Her appointment underscores our commitment to setting new benchmarks—the Nox level—our elevated industry standard for excellence across the global flooring industry.”

Patel brings more than 25 years of extensive experience in both consumer and B2B marketing, with a proven track record in product development, global marketing and cross-functional team leadership. She has held senior positions at global companies including Interface and Newell Brands, where she played a pivotal role in launching and scaling high-impact products.

“I’m thrilled to join Nox Corporation as chief marketing officer, where I will lead our product development and global marketing,” Patel said. “Nox is a purpose-driven organization that combines uncompromising product quality with a deep commitment to people and the planet. I am excited to build on this legacy and collaborate with the exceptional team at Nox as we bring our products to life and deliver meaningful value to our partners around the world.”

With over 60 years of flooring engineering expertise, a portfolio of more than 6,000 proprietary in-house designs recognized by the world’s top design awards and an unwavering commitment to transparent and responsible manufacturing, Nox continues to lead the global LVT category. Patel’s appointment reinforces the company’s dedication to sustainability innovation, strengthening product and marketing leadership while deepening engagement with customers and partners worldwide.

