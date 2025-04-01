NTCA announces lineup of April workshops, regional trainings

Jackson, Miss.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced 25 training events across 10 states throughout April in an effort to bring essential education and skill-building opportunities to tile professionals across the country.

For April, NTCA will host 16 workshops across 10 states—providing three-hour interactive sessions tailored for tile installers, contractors, sales teams and design professionals. This year’s NTCA workshops are to focus on current challenges and advancements in the tile industry.

Additionally, the NTCA will hold 9 regional training programs in four states, offering one-day and two-day instruction that focuses on critical skills such as substrate preparation, large-format tile and gauged porcelain tile panel installation. These sessions are designed to provide deeper technical knowledge, with limited class sizes to ensure personalized instruction and maximum value.

“NTCA is dedicated to providing top-tier education and training for tile professionals, ensuring they have access to the knowledge and skills necessary to excel in their craft,” said Bart Bettiga, executive director of the NTCA.

Workshops

These free, three-hour workshops combine standards-based instruction, live demonstrations and networking opportunities with a catered meal and the opportunity to meet with local vendors. Workshops cover essential methods outlined in the TCNA Handbook for Ceramic, Glass and Stone Tile Installation and the ANSI Standards for Ceramic Tile Installation.

Exclusive giveaway opportunity

By checking in at any workshop through NTCA’s QR code system, attendees are automatically entered into a quarterly giveaway sponsored by Stabila and iQ Tools.

Save the date for one of these NTCA workshops at these locations:

4/1: Floor & Décor – Fullerton, Calif.

4/1: Floor & Décor – Miami Gardens, Fla.

4/1: Floor & Décor – Roswell, Ga.

4/3: MSI – La Vergne, Tenn.

4/8: Floor & Décor – Lutz, Fla.

4/8: Daltile – Columbus, Ohio

4/9: Virginia Tile – Indianapolis, Ind.

4/10: Floor & Décor – Cincinnati, Ohio

4/14: Daltile – Tempe, Ariz.

4/22: CISCO Flooring Supplies – Orlando, Fla.

4/22: Floor & Décor – Wylie, Texas

4/23: Daltile – West Melbourne, Fla.

4/24: Floor & Décor – Orlando, Fla.

4/24: Floor & Décor – Pleasant Hill, Calif.

4/28: Floor & Décor – West Des Moines, Iowa

4/30: The Tile Shop – Woodbury, Minn.

Regional training programs

NTCA’s regional training sessions offer hands-on instruction for tile installers, focusing on advanced skills with state-of-the-art tools, materials and techniques. These solutions-based training sessions align with ANSI standards and the TCNA Handbook, with guidance from the NTCA Reference Manual. Class sizes are limited to 20 participants in an effort to ensure personalized instruction and optimal learning experiences.

Save the date for one of these NTCA regional trainings at these locations:

4/3: Galleher – Anaheim, Calif.

4/3: D&B Tile – Sunrise, Fla.

4/9-10: Floor & Décor – La Quinta, Calif.

4/10: Porcelain Concepts – Fort Myers, Fla.

4/16: BPI – Fort Worth, Texas

4/16: Floor & Décor – Tolleson, Ariz.

4/24: Algora Tile – Haltom, Texas

4/25: Floor & Décor – El Paso, Texas

4/30 – 5/1: Floor & Décor – San Antonio, Texas

Locate NTCA training events near you

Finding an NTCA training event has never been easier. By visiting the NTCA website, you can: