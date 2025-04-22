NTCA to honor awards recipients during Coverings

Orlando, Fla.—The National Tile Contractors Association (NTCA) has announced the recipients of two of the tile industry’s most prestigious honors: the NTCA Joe Tarver Award for Lifetime Service and the NTCA Tile Person of the Year. These awards will be presented at the NTCA and TCNA awards reception here during Coverings 2025, on Thursday, May 1 at 5:30 p.m., in Room S230E at the Orange County Convention Center. All are invited to join the company in celebrating the two recipients and their contributions to the industry.

2025 Joe Tarver Award for Lifetime Service to the tile industry: David A. Rothberg

Named in honor of NTCA executive director emeritus Joe Tarver—who led the association from 1972 to 2002—the Joe Tarver Award is a lifetime achievement honor recognizing exceptional service and commitment to the tile industry. This year, the NTCA presents this award to David A. Rothberg, chairman of Laticrete International, Inc.

Rothberg’s career began in 1978 in Laticrete’s laboratories—leading to roles as scientist, technical service representative, vice president of finance and administration, CEO and ultimately chairman. A Harvard business school graduate with a B.S. in geology from Emory University, Rothberg’s leadership and global outreach are said to have helped maintain Laticrete family-run legacy while fostering innovation, education and philanthropy across more than 100 countries.

2025 NTCA Tile Person of the Year: Mark Heinlein

Recognizing his dedication to industry training, standards and mentorship, the NTCA named Mark Heinlein as its 2025 Tile Person of the Year.

Heinlein’s journey with NTCA began in 2015 after passing the Certified Tile Installer (CTI) exam. His passion for standards and education led him to become an NTCA trainer in 2016—and soon after, the NTCA training director. Under his leadership, NTCA’s workshop and regional training programs are said to have flourished, expanding nationwide and elevating the association’s reputation as a premier training partner.

Now retired, Heinlein enjoys time with his wife Connie, their grandchildren and his hobbies—which include remodeling, stained glass and artistic tile mosaics. Heinlein left the NTCA with a heartfelt farewell: “Fair winds and following seas. Always remember to open doors, say ‘sign me up’ and see where it takes you.”