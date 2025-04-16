NWFA kicks off 40th anniversary expo

By Reginald Tucker
NWFA
Steve Brattin, NWFA chairman, welcomes attendees on opening day of the 2025 expo.

Charlotte, N.C.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) celebrated its 40th anniversary in grand fashion here on opening day of its milestone convention. The event generated attendance on par with pre-pandemic numbers.

“It’s good to see so many familiar faces and even some new ones as we gather to celebrate craftsmanship, innovation and community that makes this industry so special,” said Steve Brattin, NWFA chairman, in his opening remarks to a packed ballroom. “This year we have a big reason to celebrate—the NWFA’s 40th anniversary. For four decades the NWFA has been shaping the hardwood flooring industry and building a network of hardwood flooring professionals dedicated to excellence. For 40 years, NWFA has been the heart of the hardwood flooring industry. Through the changing trends and evolving technologies and shifting markets, one thing has remained constant: our commitment to education, quality and community.”

In honoring our past, NWFA is setting its sights on the future with this year’s conference theme, “Go the Distance.” “In this business, success isn’t about starting strong; it’s about endurance,” Brattin added. “It’s about the craftsmanship that stands the test of time, and businesses that adapt and thrive. And professionals like you who that commit to life learning and improvement.”

Stephanie Owen, NWFA’s interview executive director and CEO, discusses previews the group’s latest educational initiatives.

Stephanie Owen, NWFA’s interim CEO who was elevated to the leadership role following the recent resignation of Michael Martin, addressed attendees for the first time in her new capacity. “The reason NWFA has remained relevant for 40 years in simple: We never stop evolving. We’re always looking ahead, identifying the trends that shape our industry and giving our members the tools they need to succeed. One of the greatest challenges we face today is the competition from look-alike products. More than ever, selling real wood flooring isn’t just about offering a great product; it’s about being able to communicate its value.”

To that end, NWFA at convention introduced two new programs within the NWFA University—both based on on-the-go learning opportunities to give members the flexibility to take the courses at their convenience, according to Owen.

Opening day highlights

NWFA
Gary Sinise addressed attendees at the NWFA expo opening session, thanking members for their ongoing support of the R.I.S.E program.

NWFA expo attendees enjoyed a special guest appearance by actor/activist Gary Sinise, whose namesake foundation supports severely wounded military veterans and first responders. For the past 10 years, NWFA has supported Sinise’s R.I.S.E. program, which provides custom, mortgage-free, specially adapted smart homes for severely wounded veterans and first responders.

“It’s an honor to be with you all here to celebrate your 40th anniversary,” Sinise said, giving a special mention to Brattin, Owen, Anita Howard and Barbara Titus for all the work they’ve done to support the Gary Sinise Foundation via the R.I.S.E program. Sinise also took a moment to recognize NWFA members and installers who are veterans. “So many people here contribute to our organization.”

Beyond recognizing NWFA’s 40th anniversary, Sinise also called attention to a shared milestone between his foundation and NWFA. “I’m reminded of the significant anniversary our two organizations share as well. It was 10 years ago at your expo in St. Louis that we met for the first time. It was at that event that NWFA announced it would be supporting the Gary Sinise Foundation R.I.S.E program. Since that time, NWFA and its members have provided real wood flooring, logistics and installation services for 86 R.I.S.E homes throughout the United States.” To date, 95 R.I.S.E homes have been built.

In addition to helping the Gary Sinise Foundation build new homes, NWFA members have helped with home renovations as well. NWFA also facilitated introductions to other associations and companies that have become supporters of the foundation as well. These include: Daltile, the National Tile Contractors, Association and the National Stone Institute, LV Building Solutions, Bombay, just to name a few.

“Each one of these organizations makes a significant impact on our program by reducing the cost of each home, which allows us to do even more for those whose lives are forever changed because of their service to our country,” Sinise said. “The generosity you’ve shown has been overwhelming. I started this foundation with the hopes of encouraging our fellow citizens in support of the men and women who serve our country and sacrifice for our country. The NWFA is a great example of our citizens coming together to do something positive to help our defenders. We can never do enough for them as far as I’m concerned, but we can always do a little more for them. And that’s what the NWFA is doing.”

Gary Sinise’s namesake Lt. Dan Band performs at military bases all over the world in support of U.S. troops and first responders. The band performed at NWFA’s convention in Phoenix in 2017.

