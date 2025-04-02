OEM suppliers bring value to the supply chain

In the ever-evolving flooring industry, retailers and distributors are constantly searching for ways to differentiate themselves from the competition. One of the most effective strategies? Private label and OEM production. By partnering with established manufacturers, businesses can offer exclusive, high-quality flooring products under their own brand—without the high costs and complexities of in-house production.

Private label and OEM manufacturing allow retailers and distributors to control branding, pricing and product selection, creating a competitive edge in the market. These partnerships enable businesses to provide customized, high-margin solutions tailored to their customers’ needs. In an industry where innovation and exclusivity drive success, private-label flooring isn’t just an option—it’s a game changer.

Differentiating your brand

There are a variety of benefits for distributors and retailers who onboard private-label programs with reputable OEM manufacturers, including access to market-specific product designs and exclusive branding opportunities. This exclusivity is a boon for those looking to differentiate in their markets.

“OEM/private labeling allows our customers the ability to offer something different from everyone else,” explained Yuni Choi, vice president, Pelican Creations. “Our customers are the retailers and distributors who sell directly to the end user, so they become the experts in terms of what people are looking for—they get direct feedback. Private labeling affords them the opportunity to assess the market and build a collection of products they deem are in demand. I think the idea of customization is one of the biggest benefits [of OEM/private labeling].”

Other OEM manufacturers agree that customization is key. “One main advantage is exclusivity—private-label customers can create unique colors, patterns and finishes that differentiate their brand for both product design and customized brand packaging,” noted Volkan Yazici, president, Europine. “It also allows them to control pricing and positioning, giving them an edge over competitors selling generic products.”

Pacific Direct, too, prioritizes this kind of customization. “We would start off with a proof of concept and create unique product offerings competitors don’t have access to within their target market,” explained Fernando Ornelas, general manager. “Instead of investing in developing new flooring products, businesses can leverage our OEM’s ready-made solutions.”

Biyork, a family-owned company, is looking to grow its presence in the U.S. and offers all the benefits of a 30-year veteran in OEM manufacturing—including a focus on customization. “We’ve got over 500 million square feet of capacity, so we’re global in how we can get our products to market and in various markets,” said Peter Brandis, executive vice president. “Being a manufacturer, we have a tremendous amount of flexibility in what we can create to meet a specific dealer’s need. For dealers that have a need or see a gap in the market, we can fill that void. If you want to create a product that is just your own, we have the capabilities, the resources and the experience to help you do that. I’ve seen customizations debating the colors on the box. It’s all the little things that we’re willing to do to make sure that it suits the unique needs of that market and our customer.”

Another major benefit is the ability to control branding. “It’s all about leveraging your resources,” Ornelas noted. “Retailers selling flooring products under their own brand name will increase brand identity and differentiation.”

Europine’s Yazici agreed, noting, “OEM and private-label programs offer a great opportunity for businesses looking to establish their own brand without the high costs and complexities of manufacturing. By partnering with an experienced manufacturer like Europine – Ado Floor, companies can bring high-quality, custom-designed flooring products to market faster and more efficiently.”

Classen Group, too, provides unique branding opportunities for its clients. “We provide OEM and private-label solutions tailored for industrial customers requiring high-volume, high-quality flooring products,” said Céline Quervel, managing director sales and marketing. “Our partnerships enable clients to bring their own brand to market with customized product solutions, exclusive designs and a stable, scalable supply chain.”

Supply chain consistency

One of the biggest challenges in today’s market is an unstable supply chain. This is an area where OEM manufacturers can help ease the burden. Europine’s Yazici put it simply: “Supply chain issues have become a major challenge for the flooring industry, from raw material shortages to unpredictable shipping delays. Having a reliable and experienced manufacturing partner is more important than ever.”

According to Yazici, because Europine controls key aspects of production—including in-house decor film printing—Yazici said it is less dependent on third-party suppliers, allowing it to maintain a more stable and predictable supply chain. Additionally, Europine’s operations are built to meet high-volume demands with strict quality and logistics standards. “We also help our partners optimize inventory planning, ensuring they have the right products when they need them,” he said. “Instead of scrambling for stock, they can rely on a consistent flow of materials, reducing disruptions and lost sales.”

Dewevai Buchanan, CEO Americas, Nature Flooring, said simplified logistics and quality control are just two of the benefits OEM suppliers can provide. “By consolidating production with an OEM, importers can streamline their supply chain and reduce logistics costs. This includes savings on shipping, warehousing and handling. High-quality products also reduce the likelihood of returns, warranty claims and reputational damage.”

In an era of global supply chain challenges, Classen Group offers a fully automated, highly efficient manufacturing and logistics solution. “From the moment raw materials arrive at our facilities to the final container loading for shipment, the entire process is automated—without the use of a single manual forklift,” Quervel said. “This level of automation ensures seamless production, minimizes delays and optimizes material flow, allowing for maximum efficiency and reliability. Furthermore, our extensive experience in overseas business means we understand the complexities of international logistics, documentation and compliance. Whether shipping to North America or other global markets, we have the expertise to manage high-volume exports efficiently.”

For Wellmade, it’s all about providing domestic supply. “Wellmade’s U.S. production offers a host of advantages over imports,” said Dick Quinlan, senior VP sales and marketing. “For example, with 30-day lead times our customers enjoy lower inventory requirements, reducing capital costs by at least 50%. Domestic production also eliminates the risk of out-of-stock products, and unstable pricing caused by tariffs, rising freight costs and global conflict. Customers can come to our Cartersville, Ga., plant to select new design options, specify structures and build a unique private-label program, all without leaving U.S. soil. This is a tremendous advantage over imports, eliminating the need for expensive and extended overseas travel.”

Bringing the knowledge to you

For those looking to grow via a private-label program, the logistics can seem like a lot to swallow. So, OEM manufacturers say to lean on them—it’s what they’re there for.

“OEMs typically have in-depth knowledge and experience in the manufacturing specific types of products,” Nature Flooring’s Buchanan explained. “This specialization means they are well-versed in the best practices, materials and techniques required to produce high-quality items. Experienced OEMs have also encountered and overcome various challenges in the past. This experience equips them with the ability to quickly and effectively address any issues that may arise during the production process, minimizing delays and disruptions.”

Pelican Creation’s Yuni, agreed, noting, “I mentioned that our customers become the experts in the market; however, we are the product experts and the first to know of new product or technological releases—including our own ‘Comfort Core Technology’ that we developed with Unilin Technologies. Our customers tend to know what they want; we are there to guide our customers in their decision making based on the cumulative feedback that we receive from our network of customers. It truly is a synergistic relationship.”

Classen’s Quervel agreed, adding, “Our customers benefit from extensive knowledge of regulatory requirements, market trends and industrial-scale manufacturing processes. Additionally, we offer engineering expertise to translate unique product ideas into industrial production standards, ensuring both efficiency and superior quality.”

At the end of the day, it’s all about forming the right partnerships. “Working with the right OEM partner is about more than just securing products—it’s about gaining a competitive edge in the industry,” Europine’s Yazici said.