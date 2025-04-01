Schattdecor joins RFCI

La Grange, Ga.—Schattdecor announced its membership in the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI), the trade association for the North American resilient flooring industry.

“We are pleased to join RFCI, leveraging our expertise to contribute to the evolving flooring industry,” said David Sheehan, CEO of Schattdecor. “Our membership in RFCI aligns with our vision to positively impact the future of the resilient flooring industry.”

Bill Blackstock, president and CEO of RFCI, also expressed enthusiasm about the addition of Schattdecor to RFCI. “We are thrilled to welcome Schattdecor to RFCI. We look forward to their valuable perspectives and core beliefs in advancing the resilient flooring category. RFCI’s strength is driven by its members. We are deeply honored to serve them.”