Shaw Contract introduces Grounded Spaces carpet tile

Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract, a leader in commercial flooring solutions, recently launched Grounded Spaces, a new carpet tile collection designed to bring balance and connection into modern environments.

Featuring 90 SKUs across nine styles in 10 colorways, Grounded Spaces is intended to deliver an affordable yet high-performance flooring solution tailored for commercial spaces—including workplaces, healthcare medical office buildings and education environments.

“Grounded Spaces embodies the idea of connection—whether it’s to nature, a space or the people within it,” said Carrie Edwards Isaac, vice president of marketing. “This collection fosters a sense of calm and creativity while meeting the practical needs of modern commercial design.”

Key features

Performance: Crafted with solution dyed EcoSolutionQ100 fiber and EcoWorx backing for durability and long-lasting function.

Crafted with solution dyed EcoSolutionQ100 fiber and EcoWorx backing for durability and long-lasting function. QuickShip availability: Manufactured in Northwest Georgia, up to 2,500 square yards of carpet tile ships within two weeks in an effort to ensure fast turnarounds for tight project timelines.

Manufactured in Northwest Georgia, up to 2,500 square yards of carpet tile ships within two weeks in an effort to ensure fast turnarounds for tight project timelines. Sustainability: Certified low embodied carbon and carbon neutral, meant to promote eco-friendly design.

Certified low embodied carbon and carbon neutral, meant to promote eco-friendly design. Versatile design: A modern wellness aesthetic that is designed to effectively integrate with other Shaw collections.

“Grounded Spaces was designed to foster a sense of calm and creativity in any environment, from high-traffic commercial settings to intimate collaborative spaces,” said Shannon Crider Langley, director of marketing of workplace and retail at Shaw Contract.

As organizations place a greater emphasis on employee well-being, design elements like flooring are said to play a crucial role in creating environments that foster focus, creativity and comfort. By integrating organic patterns and a soothing neutral palette, Grounded Spaces is intended to promote a sense of calm while meeting the practical demands of high-traffic commercial settings.