Shaw Industries releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsShaw Industries releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

2024 sustainability reportDalton—Shaw Industries has released its corporate sustainability report for 2024. The company’s 17th annual report details its sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy and progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals.

“At Shaw, we put people at the heart of our sustainability efforts and all that we do,” said Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Shaw. “This approach—our sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy—has been instrumental in our efforts to offer innovative new products and services and help create a better future for our associates, customers and communities.”

Shaw’s key achievements in 2024 include:

  • Almost 90% of the products Shaw makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified—assessed for material health, clean air and climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.
  • Shaw’s commercial brands introduced EcoWorx Resilient—a fully recyclable, PVC-free resilient flooring product that meets customer priorities for performance, design and sustainability all at a competitive price point.
  • The company reduced its operational carbon footprint (Scope 1 and 2) by 64% compared to 2010—making steady progress toward its goal of achieving net zero enterprise operations by 2030.
  • Shaw has recycled almost one billion pounds of carpet since 2006—while continuing to add more flooring types (like EcoWorx Resilient) to its product takeback program.
  • Shaw provided more than 1 million hours of training and education to its associates and customers yet again in 2024 as part of the company’s effort to help people achieve their full potential.
  • Shaw and its associates donated $7.1 million to philanthropic organizations.
  • The company became one of the first companies in the world to achieve the WELL Equity Rating—doing so for six of its facilities. The global standard developed by the International WELL Building Institute is designed to help transform how places are designed, operated and managed.

At the core of Shaw’s approach is a focus on people and the planet.

“I’m proud of the achievements highlighted throughout this report, but more than any metric, award or success story, I’m struck by the exponential power of partnership—a theme that defines who we are and how we lead,” noted Shaw president and CEO Tim Baucom.

The 2024 report is available at here.

Previous article
How to be successful with tile
Next article
Venux named Best Booth winner at Coverings

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Column

WOFB: My unlikely journey into the world of flooring

FCNews Columnist - 0
If you had told me years ago that I would end up in the flooring industry, I would have laughed at you. It wasn’t...
Read more
News

Stonepeak wins Overall Best In Show award at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando, Fla.—Stonepeak Ceramics, the U.S. operation of the Italian Iris Ceramica Group and prominent manufacturer of high-tech porcelain and stoneware solutions, received Coverings’ 2025 Overall Best...
Read more
News

Karndean becomes first Anti-Greenwash Charter U.S. signatory

FCNews Staff - 0
Export, Pa.—Karndean Designflooring has taken the lead in adopting marketing best practices, becoming the first U.S. signatory with The Anti-Greenwash Charter. Established in 2022,...
Read more
News

Tarkett wins two Marketer of Year Awards

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett recently earned two Atlanta Marketer of the Year (AMY) Awards, winning in the Website and Best Use of Innovation categories. The awards...
Read more
News

Venux named Best Booth winner at Coverings

FCNews Staff - 0
Orlando—Venux was awarded best booth at Coverings 2025, in the the brand’s inaugural appearance at the global tile and stone conference. Venux presented its new...
Read more
Featured Post

How to be successful with tile

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
For many flooring dealers, tile is a scary proposition. It takes know-how and investment to sell successfully and even then the category is not...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X