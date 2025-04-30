Shaw Industries releases 2024 Corporate Sustainability Report

Dalton—Shaw Industries has released its corporate sustainability report for 2024. The company’s 17th annual report details its sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy and progress toward its 2030 sustainability goals.

“At Shaw, we put people at the heart of our sustainability efforts and all that we do,” said Kellie Ballew, chief sustainability and innovation officer at Shaw. “This approach—our sustain[HUMAN]ability strategy—has been instrumental in our efforts to offer innovative new products and services and help create a better future for our associates, customers and communities.”

Shaw’s key achievements in 2024 include:

Almost 90% of the products Shaw makes are Cradle to Cradle Certified—assessed for material health, clean air and climate protection, product circularity, water and soil stewardship and social fairness.

Shaw’s commercial brands introduced EcoWorx Resilient—a fully recyclable, PVC-free resilient flooring product that meets customer priorities for performance, design and sustainability all at a competitive price point.

The company reduced its operational carbon footprint (Scope 1 and 2) by 64% compared to 2010—making steady progress toward its goal of achieving net zero enterprise operations by 2030.

Shaw has recycled almost one billion pounds of carpet since 2006—while continuing to add more flooring types (like EcoWorx Resilient) to its product takeback program.

Shaw provided more than 1 million hours of training and education to its associates and customers yet again in 2024 as part of the company’s effort to help people achieve their full potential.

Shaw and its associates donated $7.1 million to philanthropic organizations.

The company became one of the first companies in the world to achieve the WELL Equity Rating—doing so for six of its facilities. The global standard developed by the International WELL Building Institute is designed to help transform how places are designed, operated and managed.

At the core of Shaw’s approach is a focus on people and the planet.

“I’m proud of the achievements highlighted throughout this report, but more than any metric, award or success story, I’m struck by the exponential power of partnership—a theme that defines who we are and how we lead,” noted Shaw president and CEO Tim Baucom.

The 2024 report is available at here.