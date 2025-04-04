Sika enhances tile grout solutions

By FCNews Staff
HomeCategoriesInstallationSika enhances tile grout solutions

SikaRutheford, N.J.—Sika announced two significant improvements to its tile grout product category, aimed at further elevating brand positioning, availability and functionality.

“Emphasizes the company’s commitment to offering high-performance and stylish grout solutions for any project, ensuring that color is never a limiting factor in tile installations,” said Tom Carroll, senior product manager at Sika. “Sika is confident that these changes will enhance the value and ease of using Sika’s grout solutions, providing increased convenience, consistency, and a broader selection of colors to meet any project needs.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline and unify its product portfolio, Sika is transitioning the Merkrete grout product line to the Sika brand. This change will allow Sika to offer a comprehensive, one-stop solution for grout products, designed to complement any SikaTile and Merkrete tile or stone installation project. SikaTile grout packaging will now feature Merkrete’s familiar logo to reassure customers of the continued high quality and reliability they have come to expect from both brands.

In addition to the rebranding, Sika is expanding and revitalizing its SikaTile grout offerings with a refreshed 32-color palette, available immediately. This update includes 14 new colors inspired by natural elements with shades in muted gray, brown, beige and white. The refreshed color palette includes select bestsellers, the retirement of outdated hues and the addition of several popular, contemporary tones. These additions are designed to complement popular tile trends, including wood-look planks, weathered tiles and glass tile. All colors will now be available across the entire SikaTile grout product line, providing customers with even greater design flexibility.

The expanded palette covers all of Sika’s grout lines, including SikaTile-Ultima Ready-to-Use Grout, SikaTile-815 Secure High-Performance Grout, SikaTile-825 Epoxy Grout, SikaTile-800 Sanded and Unsanded cementitious grouts and new SikaTile-885 Secure Silicone Caulk.

Previous article
Interface invests in captured carbon material innovation

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Interface invests in captured carbon material innovation

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface recently incorporated captured carbon in its manufacturing processes as a key raw material in an effort to store more carbon and lower the...
Read more
Laminate

i4F, PurChem Systems enter into exclusive technology partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Turnhout, Belgium—i4F has entered into a technology partnership agreement with PurChem Systems, Inc., for its patented technologies, including SilentTouch and OneLayer. These provide significant...
Read more
Featured Post

New trim, moldings innovations tout elevated design

FCNews Staff - 0
In an era where custom colors and unique finishes take center stage, the fact remains that the final details can make or break the...
Read more
News

From hardship to hope: FCIF supports flooring families

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—When unexpected medical challenges strike, the financial burden can be overwhelming. That’s where the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) steps in. Just ask Randi,...
Read more
News

Masters Building Products appoints Shane Calloway CEO

FCNews Staff - 0
Sunrise, Fla.—Masters Building Products, a distributor of high-quality flooring and molding solutions, recently appointed Shane Calloway as its new chief executive officer. The appointment...
Read more
Featured Post

Road to success: Reading your way to the top

FCNews Staff - 0
In a market that remains ever competitive, it’s imperative for business leaders to expand their knowledge. One way to do this, according to many,...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X