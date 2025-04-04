Sika enhances tile grout solutions

Rutheford, N.J.—Sika announced two significant improvements to its tile grout product category, aimed at further elevating brand positioning, availability and functionality.

“Emphasizes the company’s commitment to offering high-performance and stylish grout solutions for any project, ensuring that color is never a limiting factor in tile installations,” said Tom Carroll, senior product manager at Sika. “Sika is confident that these changes will enhance the value and ease of using Sika’s grout solutions, providing increased convenience, consistency, and a broader selection of colors to meet any project needs.”

As part of its ongoing efforts to streamline and unify its product portfolio, Sika is transitioning the Merkrete grout product line to the Sika brand. This change will allow Sika to offer a comprehensive, one-stop solution for grout products, designed to complement any SikaTile and Merkrete tile or stone installation project. SikaTile grout packaging will now feature Merkrete’s familiar logo to reassure customers of the continued high quality and reliability they have come to expect from both brands.

In addition to the rebranding, Sika is expanding and revitalizing its SikaTile grout offerings with a refreshed 32-color palette, available immediately. This update includes 14 new colors inspired by natural elements with shades in muted gray, brown, beige and white. The refreshed color palette includes select bestsellers, the retirement of outdated hues and the addition of several popular, contemporary tones. These additions are designed to complement popular tile trends, including wood-look planks, weathered tiles and glass tile. All colors will now be available across the entire SikaTile grout product line, providing customers with even greater design flexibility.

The expanded palette covers all of Sika’s grout lines, including SikaTile-Ultima Ready-to-Use Grout, SikaTile-815 Secure High-Performance Grout, SikaTile-825 Epoxy Grout, SikaTile-800 Sanded and Unsanded cementitious grouts and new SikaTile-885 Secure Silicone Caulk.