Taylor Adhesives announces FloorScore certification

Dalton—Taylor Adhesives, a leading manufacturer of high-performance flooring adhesives, announced that two of its flagship urethane products—Alpine and Timberline—have earned FloorScore certification, signifying compliance with one of the most recognized indoor air quality (IAQ) standards in the industry.

FloorScore certification, developed by SCS Global Services in partnership with the Resilient Floor Covering Institute (RFCI), ensures that flooring adhesives meet strict VOC emissions limits, contributing to healthier indoor environments and qualifying for green building programs like LEED, WELL and BREEAM.

“Securing FloorScore certification for Alpine and Timberline reaffirms our commitment to product innovation without compromising environmental responsibility,” said Ralph Grogan, president of Meridian Adhesives Group’s Flooring Division. “These adhesives offer both outstanding performance and peace of mind for contractors, installers and end-users alike.”

Both products reflect Taylor’s dedication to aligning industry-leading performance with sustainability and air quality standards.