TCNA’s Roxanne Morris named 2025 Coverings Rock Star

Clemson, S.C.—The Tile Council of North America (TCNA) announced that Roxanne Morris, marketing and PR manager, has been recognized as a 2025 Coverings Rock Star, a prestigious award celebrating emerging leaders in the tile and stone industry.

Morris brings more than a decade of experience to the tile industry, having grown from a communications coordinator into a highly respected leader within both TCNA and the broader tile community. Her journey from supporting events and member programs to spearheading major industry initiatives is a testament to her drive, vision and deep dedication to advancing the tile industry.

Since joining TCNA’s communications team in 2014, Morris has fulfilled an integral role in several high-impact projects. Additionally, she helped launch the Why Tile initiative, a consumer education platform that continues to expand under her editorial leadership. Roxanne also supports industry partners with strategic communications, provides monthly content to expand the reach of tile messaging across North America, and coordinates press and influencer engagement to ensure tile trends and standards stay top of mind in the design and construction communities.

Her work has helped countless companies maximize their presence at Coverings and other industry events, including the successful rollout of the inaugural Flooring Sustainability Summit. In addition to her editorial and PR responsibilities, Morris regularly speaks at press conferences, contributes to trends panels and is a trusted resource for publications and influencers seeking credible, up-to-date industry insights.

“Roxanne’s proactive spirit and thoughtful leadership have made her an invaluable force in both the visibility and unity of the tile industry,” said Kathy Meyer, TCNA director of marketing. “This award is a well-deserved recognition of her thoughtful leadership and lasting impact.”

The Coverings Rock Star Award celebrates Morris’s dedication, innovation and service—recognizing not just what she’s accomplished, but the powerful role she plays in connecting and strengthening the tile industry.

In addition to her industry work, Morris gives back to her community by teaching ceramics classes and volunteering with her local animal shelter.