Tile: How storytelling can solidify the sale

Ceramic can be a tricky category for the independent retail community to crack. It comes with its own set of challenges, most notably installation, and needs to be embraced with both hands in order to be successful. However, the ceramic category also provides vast opportunities for the retailer looking to grow in the space. From higher profit margins to diverse design options and even broad upselling opportunities, tile is a category unlike any other.

So, how does a retailer not only crack into the space but sell successfully? In today’s age, with digital media at the heart of consumer habits, it’s all about storytelling.

Why storytelling matters

One of the biggest challenges retailers face with the tile category is how to successfully sell it. With that in mind, there’s one thing tile suppliers agree on—storytelling is an indispensable tool.

“Storytelling is essential in the sales process, particularly when launching new products,” said Paulo Pereira, vice president, MSI. “It’s not just about presenting features and specifications; it’s about creating an emotional connection and helping customers visualize how the product fits into their lives.

Paij Thorn-Brooks, vice president of marketing, Dal-Tile, agreed, noting that by integrating storytelling at every touchpoint, from in-store interactions to social media and online presence, retailers can create a stronger emotional connection with customers. “When customers see the story of a tile as part of their own home journey, they are more likely to take the next step and make the purchase,” she explained. “Storytelling is about making the tile not just a product, but an integral part of the customer’s life story, helping them feel confident and excited about their purchase.”

Crossville, too, uses storytelling constantly, according to Dallas Roumayah, director of digital marketing and CRM. “Storytelling is vital to sales, as designers and their customers want to see products ‘in the wild,’” she said. “As they say, a picture is worth a thousand words; our content not only inspires with well curated designs and real-life, beautiful installations, but also educates, whether that means offering practical advice on tile installation or spotlighting projects so that customers can learn from their peers.”

Using storytelling to sell

Yes, storytelling helps spread the word and garner the interest, but does it also help make the sale? The answer, according to suppliers, is yes. In fact, suppliers agree that various forms of storytelling are an RSAs best friend.

“Retailers can significantly enhance their ability to drive tile sales by leveraging storytelling as a strategic tool during the customer journey,” Thorn-Brooks explained. “When customers can visualize how a product will elevate their own space, they’re more likely to make a purchase.”

MSI Pereira, agreed, noting, “Effective storytelling ensures that our sales reps are equipped with a cohesive message that resonates with their audience, creating consistency across all touchpoints. This alignment builds trust and helps the customer see the product as part of a larger vision. In the end, storytelling turns product launches into memorable events, reinforcing our brand’s identity and driving lasting connections with both retailers and consumers. When launching a tile with cutting-edge technology, it’s crucial to communicate its value through compelling narratives. These stories help sales reps and customers understand the “why” behind the product—why it’s different, why it matters, and how it solves a specific need. For example, introducing a collection with 3D Ink technology isn’t just about mentioning its enhanced textures; it’s about painting a picture of luxury, durability, and the lifestyle it can offer.”

Crossville’s Roumayah noted that retailers and their sales teams can utilize storytelling by sharing their tile manufacturers’ stories with their customers via social media or direct sharing. “These act as an additional salesperson, and really complement the in-store experience with third-party experiences. It allows customers to truly picture products in their own spaces in a way that is organic—and there’s literally enough information and designs to suit any taste or lifestyle. Design stories are an excellent sales resource. Retailers can also encourage their own sales teams to collect case studies and installation images to share with their design customers.”

The power of s ocial media

There is more than one way to make these stories known. Perhaps the most well known—and popular—is social media. Platforms like Instagram and Pinterest are designed to utilize storytelling to promote products consumers want and need for their home.

“Social media is unique in the way it allows for a direct connection between brands and their customers in real time,” said Kathy Greene, director of brand strategy and communications at Emser Tile. “Brands can answer questions, create a community with their audiences and experiment with different kinds of content, which are all part of the storytelling process, to find how they can reach, engage and convert their customers in the most optimal, efficient ways for them.”

Greene added that whether sharing a post that a customer tagged your brand in or collaborating with an influencer or creator, tile brands can source from, or work with, their social audiences directly for real-life experiences and uses of their products. “It’s like a testimonial brought to life in more creative and engaging ways.”

She also noted that social media users aren’t looking for overly produced or buttoned-up content.“Which can be the advantage of using your customers’ content or working with an influencer, especially on video-driven apps,” she said. “Audiences want to be entertained and informed on social, so tile retailers need to be willing to take risks, have fun and engage with their followers to tell their story, retain their audiences and drive sales through social.”

Social media is an area that Dal-Tile, too, puts a heavy focus on storytelling. “It brings immense value to our brand,” Thorn-Brooks explained. “We recognize that storytelling through social media presents us the opportunity to showcase installations directly from our customers and community. Key influencer partnerships and user-generated content (UGC) have become cornerstones of our marketing strategy, allowing us to connect with our audience in a more authentic and engaging way. By featuring real-life installations, we not only celebrate the creativity and craftsmanship of our customers but also highlight the versatility and quality of our products in real-world settings. Every home, business or commercial project tells a unique story—whether it’s a family remodeling their kitchen or a designer transforming a boutique shop. By sharing authentic, customer-driven narratives, we’re able to tap into the power of social proof, demonstrating that our tiles are not just products—they are integral elements of beautiful, functional spaces that people are proud to share.”

Crossville’s Roumayah agreed, noting that the brand’s social media posts include promoting case studies, product launches, installation photography, reels and creative flatlay photography. “Our case studies are always installation stories, often connected to a macro trend—such as sustainability or biophilia—or unique processes, such as tile-over-tile installations.”

She noted that the brand also uses a blog to covers topics such as commercial and residential interior and exterior design trends, tile technology and segment-focused topics. “The blogs always incorporate installation and/or product photography (often with links to case studies or other blogs) to help tell the design story,” she said.