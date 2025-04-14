UCX appoints Lynn Druan chief financial officer

By FCNews Staff
Mansfield, Mass.—UCX has named Lynn Druan as its chief financial officer (CFO). Druan brings extensive experience, having previously served as CFO at Matter Surfaces (formerly Mats Inc.), a flooring supplier in Stoughton, Mass. During her time there, she led key functions encompassing finance, purchasing, credit/collections and IT. Her background includes expertise in financial strategy, system implementation and process re-engineering.

Reporting directly to UCX president, Paul Castagliuolo, and joining the executive team, Druan will be instrumental in strengthening and streamlining the company’s financial operations and driving greater operational efficiency.

