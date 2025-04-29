Unilin Technologies to showcase innovations at key flooring events

Unilin Technologies, the IP and technology division of Unilin, is set to present its latest innovations at a series of key flooring and DIY trade events: Interzum in Cologne, Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor in Shanghai, Flanders Flooring Days in Belgium, and the DIY Global Summit in Lisbon.

To kick off this trade show season, Unilin Technologies will join Unilin Panels at Interzum in Cologne to present Osiris, a breakthrough in MDF recycling. Osiris is the first industrialized technology capable of retrieving high-quality wood fibers from wood waste, enabling their reuse in the production of new MDF boards or laminate flooring. This technology is currently being used and scaled up at Unilin Panels’ production plant in Bazeilles, France.

At the end of May, Unilin Technologies will be exhibiting at Domotex Asia/ChinaFloor, a key flooring industry event. Visitors can discover the patented locking technologies that have shaped industry standards—including Uniclic, Unidrop and Unipush. The booth will also highlight its latest innovations that are shaping the flooring category such as P-SPC (PET-based resilient flooring), Unigrout—the award-winning ceramic lookalike technology now also available for glue-down installation, and Hybrid Core, a PVC-free, low-swell flooring solution.

Simultaneously, Unilin’s machinery and integration partner Dieffenbacher will be showcasing the Osiris technology at Ligna Hannover.

In Belgium, Unilin Technologies will once again take part in Flanders Flooring Days—and for the first time, they will be present with their own dedicated booth. Hosted at the Unilin Flooring site in Wielsbeke, the event offers an immersive experience tour through the company’s premium brands— Quick-Step, Moduleo, and Pergo—along with a behind-the-scenes look at the technologies that power them.

To round off the season, Unilin Technologies will participate in the Global DIY Summit in Lisbon for the first time this June. This international gathering brings together key players from the home improvement sector. Attendees can join expert-led sessions and connect with the Unilin team during networking moments to discover how our technical and marketing support services can empower DIY retailers.