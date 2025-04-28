WFCA elevates Freida Staten to chief marketing/strategy officer

Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) announced the promotion of Freida Staten to the newly established position of chief marketing/strategy officer (CMSO). Formerly serving as vice president of marketing, communications and membership, Staten now assumes a broader leadership role that reflects her growing impact and strategic leadership across the organization.

“Freida is not only a creative force—she’s a strategic thinker with an unwavering commitment to serving our members and advancing our industry,” said WFCA CEO, Scott Humphrey. “Her ability to connect people, programs and purpose is unparalleled, and this new role reflects the impact she’s already had—and the vision we have for what’s next.”

In this expanded capacity, Staten will oversee the direction and execution of all marketing and communications initiatives for WFCA and its affiliated entities, including CFI, FCITS and FCB2B. Her promotion recognizes the transformational role she has played in shaping the organization’s brand identity, increasing member engagement, strengthening sponsor relationships and leading high-impact campaigns and events. Beyond driving external visibility, Staten will play a key role in aligning cross-functional strategies, working closely with leadership teams to ensure cohesive messaging, consistent brand experiences and unified progress across all WFCA initiatives.

“I’m incredibly honored and energized by this opportunity,” Staten said. “This new role allows me to integrate marketing strategy more deeply with the core mission of the WFCA—empowering our members, elevating our industry and creating unity across all our entities. The momentum we’re building is just the beginning, and I’m excited for what’s ahead as we position the WFCA to lead boldly into the future.”

As CMSO, Staten will continue collaborating with WFCA leadership, industry partners and stakeholders to enhance brand visibility, increase member engagement, and unify communications across all association initiatives.