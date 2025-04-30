WOFB: My unlikely journey into the world of flooring

If you had told me years ago that I would end up in the flooring industry, I would have laughed at you. It wasn’t something I ever imagined for myself, but here I am—a manufacturing rep in a field that I never expected to fall in love with. My journey to this point is anything but conventional, but it’s been a path of self-discovery, confidence and creative fulfillment.

I grew up in Birmingham, Ala., with two brothers who were always building things. Our home was filled with tools, projects and an energy that inspired me to learn how to create. My grandfather was a carpenter, and he taught me how to build things from scratch. I always enjoyed working with my hands and loved the satisfaction of creating something with them.

Despite this natural inclination, I didn’t always know what I wanted to do with my life. My parents had very different careers—my mom was a nurse, and my dad sold medical equipment—but I didn’t have any specific dreams as a child. I was always more focused on playing with my brothers and staying active. I loved sports, but even then I held myself back. I was good at it, maybe even better than my brothers at times, but I was afraid to excel. I didn’t know it at the time, but my lack of self-confidence kept me from pushing myself and truly embracing my abilities.

Eventually, I went to college, got married and had two children. I taught elementary school for a while, but I still didn’t have a clear direction for my career. My passions were simple—I loved cooking, taking care of my home and being with my family. But something was missing. I kept thinking I should know what I wanted to do, but I didn’t. I was at a crossroads, unsure of where I fit in the world.

Everything changed when I got a job working in flooring sales. I had always been outgoing and loved interacting with people, so it seemed like a natural fit. When I took on a sales role with Empire Today, I quickly discovered that I had a knack for it. Sales is a high-pressure job, but I thrived under the pressure. I learned the ins and outs of the sales process, and for the first time I felt a real sense of accomplishment. That’s when the bug really bit me, and I realized that flooring might be my path. Now I’m with United Weavers and my love of flooring and sales remains.

The creative freedom I found in flooring sales was empowering. I could take my ideas and apply them in real-world projects. It was incredibly satisfying for me to see a job well done—and to know I had played a part in making that happen for the customer.

Crystal Franklin is sales manager for United Weavers. Over the course of her eight years in the business, first in retail and now as a manufacturer rep, she has sold a variety of floor covering materials.