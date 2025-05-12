Abbey Carpet Co., appoints Bill Wilson COO

Bonita Springs, Fla—Abbey Carpet Co., has appointed Bill Wilson as chief operating officer. As COO Wilson will serve both retail franchise brands—Abbey Carpet & Floor and Floors To Go.

“Bill has been an integral part of Abbey Carpet Co., Inc. for over two decades, playing a pivotal role in our growth and strategic direction,” said Philip Gutierrez, chairman, president and CEO. “His experience in marketing and operations, along with his collaborative leadership style, makes him the ideal choice to help guide our continued success.”

Wilson joined Abbey Carpet in October 1999 as marketing manager and has since held several key leadership roles, including director of marketing, vice president of marketing and most recently, executive vice president of sales and marketing. In his new role, he will oversee day-to-day operations at the company’s corporate headquarters and continue to lead the Marketing Services division.

“I’m honored to step into this expanded role and continue contributing to the success of Abbey Carpet Co., Inc.,” said Wilson. “With a talented team and a strong foundation, I look forward to driving innovation in marketing and enhancing operational efficiencies to better serve our franchisees.”