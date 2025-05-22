Tech: Advancements in hardwood finishes enhance durability

Hardwood flooring suppliers are utilizing technology to enhance the product’s visual appeal and performance through innovations in finishing. It’s all about making an already aspirational product even more appealing in the face of increased competition from alternative hard surfaces.

Case in point is the new Mercier Generations + finish. The company that established itself as a pioneer in prefinished wood flooring says it has achieved that proverbial “next level” in coating technology with the launch of a technology that represents a significant upgrade over the 2010 breakthrough launch of the Generations finish.

“It was not easy because what we wanted to do did not exist before,” said Karyne Tremblay, director of product development and quality. “We had to develop a recipe that could not only be created in a lab, but we also had to make it stable on our finishing line. We had to make sure the result would be the same appearance to our existing finishes on all our products.”

In a nutshell, that meant markedly improving the performance and durability of the finish without sacrificing the visual and clarity that customers have come to expect from Mercier. “That was a tough thing to do,” said Sebastien Mercier, co-owner, noting that they had to be careful so as not to dramatically alter the sheen level of the finished floor. “That process was a long journey—over a year—to get it ready for release.”

The end result, according to Mercier, was a finish that exceled in virtually every metric in how wood flooring is measured: durability, clarity and ease of maintenance. Internal testing shows the new Generations+ finish provides 10x greater scratch resistance compared to the previous Generations series. At the same time, the new Generations Plus finish allows for improved clarity despite its increased durability. In addition, it’s antimicrobial and hypoallergenic, according to Tremblay.

Mercier isn’t the only hardwood supplier incorporating hypoallergenic attributes in its finishes. Lauzon’s signature Pure Genuis finish contains molecules that are activated by light and interact with any contaminants (i.e., VOC, formaldehyde, odors), which are brought by air movement to or close to the floor surface. Then they are naturally decomposed into harmless water and carbon molecules, purifying 60% to 85% of the indoor air.

The Pure Genuis finish has been further imbued with titanium. This unique finish offers an exceptionally high resistance to impact and scratches. It has no added VOC, formaldehyde or solvent and includes antibacterial properties, which eliminates 99.6% of bacteria from the floor surface while still maintain a crystal clear visual that reveals the natural beauty of wood without the milky effect often seen with regular finishes.

Around the industry, hardwood suppliers are focusing more attention on the both visual and performance aspects of their finishes. Consider the updates to Mohawk’s TecWood line, for example. The product utilizes the latest technology and proprietary processes to deliver a desirable product for retailers and end users, according to Justin Hicks, senior director of marketing, wood and laminate. The product features Mohawk’s TruFinish, which offers the benefits of a urethane coating with the ultra-matte visual of a true oil-based finish.

TecWood, which features natural hardwood veneers, offers the color variation, unique grain patterns and character favored by hardwood enthusiasts. Species include European white oak, maple, hickory and walnut. “Every TecWood plank is natural and 100% unique,” said Justin Hicks, Mohawk’s senior director of marketing, wood and laminate. “The color variation, grain patterns and character of natural hardwood simply cannot be replicated.”

Not to be outdone, Shaw’s Americana Hardwood combines the natural beauty of white oak and hickory with the high-performance features today’s home-owners desire. Each plank of Americana Hardwood features Shaw’s HDF Core, providing optimal dent resistance and improved overall stability. Utilizing the company’s advanced splashproof technology, Americana floors are designed to repel moisture and resist stains—even the toughest pet messes. Americana also utilizes technology by means of a meticulous mixing and staining process, which results in unique visual characteristics. And the best part is it’s all made in the USA.