AHF Products names Brent Emore CEO

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced the appointment of Brent Emore as chief executive officer, effective immediately. Emore, who most recently served as the company’s chief financial officer and interim CEO, brings more than two decades of leadership experience in the flooring and building products industries.

“We are delighted to welcome Brent as CEO, who embodies AHF’s core values of empowering employees, fostering loyalty and advancing innovation and excellence,” said Jonathan Rosen, managing director at Paceline, parent company of AHF. “Brent has played a key role in establishing the strategic pillars that are driving AHF’s continued momentum into 2025 and beyond. His vision, combined with extensive industry experience, uniquely positions him to lead the company in outpacing the market and building long-term value. Brent has a keen ability to ensure that innovation and execution stay at the heart of everything AHF does.”

Emore said he is thankful and eager for the opportunity to lead a company that has never been afraid to differentiate itself. “As CEO, my goal is to cultivate a collaborative culture while driving strong and sustainable operating performance. AHF has a deep heritage and a commitment to excellence, and I’m grateful for the trust placed in me to help shape an even more exciting future.”

Emore joined AHF in 2024, following a distinguished tenure at Mohawk Industries, where he held multiple senior leadership roles, including various general manager capacities and the CFO of the company’s Flooring North America segment. During his time there, he led financial transformation efforts that enabled business agility, championed strategic product expansion, and helped guide successful acquisitions.

“AHF was built on a legacy of transforming manufacturing operations through focused strategic improvements in product line management, profitability, and domestic production,” said Jennifer Zimmerman, AHF’s chief commercial officer. “Brent’s ability to connect financial strategy with business execution makes him the right leader for this next chapter. He brings both a steady hand and a clear vision for innovation-led growth.”

Emore added that AHF’s goal is to always outperform the market. “AHF has a century-long legacy with a very skilled leadership team and talented workforce. Our customers are at the core of everything we do, and our strategy prioritizes strong partnerships, nimble execution, product innovation and both organic and acquisition-driven growth. I am energized by AHF’s approach to the market—our agility, our leadership in hard surface flooring, and our commitment to U.S. manufacturing. It is an exciting time to be part of this team.”