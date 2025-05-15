Apollo Distributing to partner with Raskin Industries

By FCNews Staff
Fairfield, NJ — Apollo Distributing Company has announced a new partnership with Raskin Industries, in which Apollo will offer Raskin’s extensive line of high-performance vinyl flooring including click, loose lay and glue down formats—as well as products made in the USA and built for both residential and commercial applications.

Select laminate and PVC-free options are also available within the collection. “We’re thrilled to partner with a company that shares our values of family, integrity and excellence,” said Evan Bott, commercial sales manager for Apollo. “Raskin’s dedication to quality and their modern approach to flooring design align perfectly with what our customers expect from Apollo.”

Gabrielle Raskin, director of business development and fourth-generation leader at Raskin Industries, said: “I love how Apollo is family-owned, just like us. I’m already so impressed with their team; their strong support and clear focus are exactly what’s needed in today’s market to make our partnership successful.”

