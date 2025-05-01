Coverings Installation & Design Award winners announced

Orlando – Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone conference, has bestowed Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards to 22 exceptional tile and stone projects that deliver distinction in creativity, craftsmanship and outstanding use of materials for tile and stone applications.

The annual CID Awards program offers designers, architects, builders, installers, contractors and other industry professionals a prime opportunity to showcase and be celebrated for their masterful design work and superior installation skills. The 2025 award recipients were honored at the CID Awards Reception & Ceremony, held April 30 in the Galvanize Lounge at Coverings 2025 in Orlando.

This year’s winners were recognized for their exemplary achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone across residential, institutional and commercial projects. Projects were judged by a panel of editors and industry leaders who evaluated the project submissions based on 10 categorical designations: Artistic Design, Artistic Installation, Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Stone Design, Commercial Stone Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Stone Design and Residential Stone Installation.

Project entries receiving special recognition were selected across the following eight award categories: Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Pool Design, Commercial Stone Installation, International, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Stone Design and Residential Tile Pool Design.

2025 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation:

Artistic Design

Watsonville Brillante

Community Arts & Empowerment with support from Laticrete

Watsonville, Calif.

Artistic Installation

Wavetronix Glass Murals

Unique Mosaics LLC

Springville, Utah

Commercial Ceramic Tile Design

Johnson Lexus ArtWork and Craftsmanship

MVE+ Partners Inc.

Durham, N.C.

Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation

Johnson Lexus ArtWork and Craftsmanship

Art Tile of NC

Durham, N.C.

Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation

Wind Creek Casino Chicago Southland

Bourbon Tile & Marble

Chicago

Commercial Stone Design

Charleston Place Hotel

Sunray Flooring Company

Charleston, S.C.

Commercial Stone Installation

Tre Dita Restaurant

Bourbon Tile & Marble

Chicago

Residential Ceramic Tile Design

Clarkston Primary Bathroom

Armina Interiors

Clarkston, Mich.

Residential Ceramic Tile Installation

A Sophisticated Spa

DW Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting

Atlanta

Residential Stone Design

Ebony Acres

Rob Bowen Design

Safety Harbor, Fla.

Residential Stone Installation

Private Residence – Central Florida

Stone Tile Group

Orlando

2025 CID Award Winners – Special Recognitions:

Special Recognition: Commercial Ceramic Tile Design

Tikka Charcoal Grill

Olbos Studio

Hicksville, N.Y.

Special Recognition: Commercial Ceramic Tile Pool Design

Thompson Hotel Custom Pool

Nuovocorso SpA

Houston

Special Recognition: Commercial Stone Installation

St John’s Catholic Chapel Champaign Illinois

Daprato Rigali Studios

Champaign, Ill.

Special Recognition: Commercial Stone Installation

Taylorsville, Utah Temple

KEPCO+

Taylorsville, Utah

Special Recognition: International

Flow House

Dubbeldam Architecture + Design

Toronto, Ontario, Canada

Special Recognition: International

National Children’s Museum of South Korea

Office Ou and Junglim Architecture

Sejong, Republic of Korea

Special Recognition: International

Resonance Pattern Series

SCG Decor Public Company Limited

Phuket, Thailand

Special Recognition: Residential Ceramic Tile Design

TUR APARTMENTS

OOIIO ARQUITECTURA

Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain

Special Recognition: Residential Ceramic Tile Installation

Hill Country Glamour

GB IV Designs

Dripping Springs, Texas

Special Recognition: Residential Ceramic Tile Installation

Hofer Relaxation Area

Tile Creations LLC

Huron, S.D.

Special Recognition: Residential Stone Design

CRYSTAL COVE

CANTERA INC.

Newport Coast, Calif.