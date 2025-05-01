Coverings Installation & Design Award winners announced

Orlando – Coverings, North America’s largest international tile and stone conference, has bestowed Coverings Installation & Design (CID) Awards to 22 exceptional tile and stone projects that deliver distinction in creativity, craftsmanship and outstanding use of materials for tile and stone applications.
The annual CID Awards program offers designers, architects, builders, installers, contractors and other industry professionals a prime opportunity to showcase and be celebrated for their masterful design work and superior installation skills. The 2025 award recipients were honored at the CID Awards Reception & Ceremony, held April 30 in the Galvanize Lounge at Coverings 2025 in Orlando.
This year’s winners were recognized for their exemplary achievements in the design and installation of tile and stone across residential, institutional and commercial projects. Projects were judged by a panel of editors and industry leaders who evaluated the project submissions based on 10 categorical designations: Artistic Design, Artistic Installation, Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation, Commercial Stone Design, Commercial Stone Installation, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Stone Design and Residential Stone Installation.
Project entries receiving special recognition were selected across the following eight award categories: Commercial Ceramic Tile Design, Commercial Ceramic Tile Pool Design, Commercial Stone Installation, International, Residential Ceramic Tile Design, Residential Ceramic Tile Installation, Residential Stone Design and Residential Tile Pool Design.
2025 CID Award Winners – Design and Installation:
Artistic Design
Watsonville Brillante
Community Arts & Empowerment with support from Laticrete
Watsonville, Calif.
Artistic Installation
Wavetronix Glass Murals
Unique Mosaics LLC
Springville, Utah
Commercial Ceramic Tile Design
Johnson Lexus ArtWork and Craftsmanship
MVE+ Partners Inc.
Durham, N.C.
Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation
Johnson Lexus ArtWork and Craftsmanship
Art Tile of NC
Durham, N.C.
Commercial Ceramic Tile Installation
Wind Creek Casino Chicago Southland
Bourbon Tile & Marble
Chicago
Commercial Stone Design
Charleston Place Hotel
Sunray Flooring Company
Charleston, S.C.
Commercial Stone Installation
Tre Dita Restaurant
Bourbon Tile & Marble
Chicago
Residential Ceramic Tile Design
Clarkston Primary Bathroom
Armina Interiors
Clarkston, Mich.
Residential Ceramic Tile Installation
A Sophisticated Spa
DW Sanders Tile & Stone Contracting
Atlanta
Residential Stone Design
Ebony Acres
Rob Bowen Design
Safety Harbor, Fla.
Residential Stone Installation
Private Residence – Central Florida
Stone Tile Group
Orlando
2025 CID Award Winners – Special Recognitions:
Special Recognition: Commercial Ceramic Tile Design
Tikka Charcoal Grill
Olbos Studio
Hicksville, N.Y.
Special Recognition: Commercial Ceramic Tile Pool Design
Thompson Hotel Custom Pool
Nuovocorso SpA
Houston
Special Recognition: Commercial Stone Installation
St John’s Catholic Chapel Champaign Illinois
Daprato Rigali Studios
Champaign, Ill.
Special Recognition: Commercial Stone Installation
Taylorsville, Utah Temple
KEPCO+
Taylorsville, Utah
Special Recognition: International
Flow House
Dubbeldam Architecture + Design
Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Special Recognition: International
National Children’s Museum of South Korea
Office Ou and Junglim Architecture
Sejong, Republic of Korea
Special Recognition: International
Resonance Pattern Series
SCG Decor Public Company Limited
Phuket, Thailand
Special Recognition: Residential Ceramic Tile Design
TUR APARTMENTS
OOIIO ARQUITECTURA
Carabanchel, Madrid, Spain
Special Recognition: Residential Ceramic Tile Installation
Hill Country Glamour
GB IV Designs
Dripping Springs, Texas
Special Recognition: Residential Ceramic Tile Installation
Hofer Relaxation Area
Tile Creations LLC
Huron, S.D.
Special Recognition: Residential Stone Design
CRYSTAL COVE
CANTERA INC.
Newport Coast, Calif.