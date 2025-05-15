Emser Tile named a top workplaces award winner by USA Today

Los Angeles — Emser Tile, a leading designer and producer of tile and natural stone, has earned the prestigious 2025 USA Today Top Workplaces award. The award honors organizations with 150 or more employees that have created exceptional, people-first cultures.

This year, more than 42,000 organizations were invited to participate. The winners are recognized for their commitment to fostering a workplace environment that values employee listening and engagement.

“This award is especially meaningful because it reflects the voices of our team. At Emser, we believe that a strong culture built on respect, collaboration and shared purpose is the foundation of our success,” said Carl Delia, president of Emser Tile. “I’m grateful for the team’s passion, dedication and the empowering environment they help create every day.”

The winners are determined by authentic employee feedback captured through a confidential survey conducted by Energage, the HR research and technology company behind the Top Workplaces program since 2006. The results are calculated based on employee responses to statements about Workplace Experience Themes, which are proven indicators of high performance.