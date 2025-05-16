FCIF announces Day of Giving – June 1

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The Floor Covering Industry Foundation’s (FCIF) Day of Giving—taking place on June 1—is an opportunity for the flooring industry to come together in support of colleagues facing life-altering medical challenges. A pledge to FCIF provides comfort, relief and vital assistance at the moment it’s needed most. Give today at fcif.org/give. 

“Our impact has continued to grow, thanks to the generous support of individuals and companies within our industry,” said Charlie Dilks, FCIF board chair and chief product officer for CCA Global Partners.

FCIF encourages members of the flooring community to unite in this collective show of compassion and strength. By making a 2025 pledge by June 1, donors become part of an industry-wide effort to offer real hope and healing to families navigating serious medical crises.

Personal gifts of $500 or more will be recognized through membership in the Flooring Family Fellows society—a distinguished group of donors dedicated to supporting their community with care, generosity and heart.

“Thank you to the FCIF for being a hand of hope as I continue to face this battle,” shared Randi, a recent FCIF grant recipient and 20-year flooring industry veteran. After a cancer recurrence in 2024 left Randi facing mounting medical bills, the FCIF stepped in to ease the burden, offering crucial support during her ongoing fight. Hear Randi tell her story here: https://loom.ly/Cqj0jfc

How you can support flooring families on FCIF’s Day of Giving

  • Make your 2025 individual or corporate pledge by June 1.
  • Ways to donate:
  • Give online: org/give to make a secure donation by credit card.
  • Mail a check: to FCIF, 855 Abutment Road, STE 1, Dalton, GA 30721.
  • Share the message: Use #FCIFDayofGiving
  • Download the FCIF Day of Giving toolkit: https://qrco.de/bfhlyT to encourage others to give and raise awareness across your personal and professional networks.

Every contribution — no matter the size — has the power to change lives. Join FCIF on June 1 and help take care of the people who help make this industry what it is.

