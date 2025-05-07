Maintaining a presence in times of uncertainty

By FCNews Columnist
uncertainty (Part two) In the previous column, we talked about how to lead through uncertainty—not by cutting back, but by showing up as the clear, trusted expert in your market.

This time, we’re diving into one of the most powerful, cost-effective growth strategies a dealer can use—especially when the market gets shaky: referrals.

When done right, a referral isn’t just a lead. It’s a pre-sold, high-trust, high-margin customer who often says something like, “You did my sister’s floors and she said you were amazing.” That kind of lead doesn’t ask five other dealers for quotes—and they don’t flinch at your price.

Let’s talk about how to build a referral engine using two overlooked sources: clients and professional partners.

1. Stop waiting, start prompting

Most dealers treat referrals like lucky accidents—something that just “happens” when a customer is thrilled. But top-performing dealers know better. They engineer referrals by planting the seed early and reinforcing it often.

Here’s a simple script you can use at the end of a great install: “We build our business on happy customers telling their friends. If anyone you know is thinking about new floors, send them our way—we promise to take great care of them.”

Want to really juice it up? Feature a short story in your newsletter about a customer who referred someone—and how great it was to serve another family from the same town.

2. Referral relationships: Untapped gold

While your competitors are pouring money into Google clicks, you could be sipping coffee with your next big lead source. I’m talking about building relationships with other trusted local professionals who serve the same types of homeowners you do. Think realtors, designers, painters, remodelers, carpet cleaners, restoration companies, home organizers and even HVAC or pest control businesses. These folks are in front of your ideal client every single day. And most of them don’t have a go-to flooring expert to refer to.

Start with a simple outreach: “Hey, I run a local flooring business and I love connecting with other professionals who serve homeowners. Want to meet for coffee and see if there’s a way we can help each other?”

Then follow up by featuring them in your newsletter and staying in touch. You don’t need dozens of partners—just a few solid ones who know you, trust you and remember to mention you when the opportunity comes up.

Every tactic in this series is evergreen. These are not hacks or trends. They’re not dependent on Google’s next algorithm update. These strategies won’t be wiped out by AI disruption, drowned in SEO noise or blown apart by the latest digital tantrum. They’re human-first. Trust-based. And they work in any market—especially one filled with confusion and fear as we’re seeing currently.

So keep showing up. Keep adding value. Keep asking for the referral. Because the dealers who market with intention—not panic—are the ones who win the long game.

Jim Augustus Armstrong is the founder and president of Flooring Success Systems, a company that provides floor dealers with marketing services and coaching to help them attract quality customers, close more sales, get higher margins and work the hours they choose. For more information, visit FlooringSuccessSystems.com.

