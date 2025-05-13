Michael Mathews joins Tarkett North America team

Solon, Ohio—Global flooring manufacturer Tarkett recently appointed Michael Mathews as senior vice president of commercial strategy. In this role, he will lead Tarkett’s segment, product, innovation, design and sustainability teams.

“Mathews is an experienced leader with a proven track record of building brands and companies through end-to-end strategy and execution,” said Winn Everhart, president and CEO of Tarkett North America (TNA). “We are excited to have him bring his expertise and transformative approach to TNA.”

Mathews has more than two decades of experience leading global consumer brands, including Coca-Cola and Kimberly-Clark, holding a Bachelor of Science in industrial engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

At Coca-Cola, he led the U.S. commercial leadership team, developing and executing growth strategies for Coca-Cola brands. This included go-to-market approaches, channel/segment and revenue growth management strategies, shopper and customer marketing, operational marketing and capability development.

Leading global sales and marketing at Kimberly-Clark, he was responsible for accelerating new digital and data capabilities that supported the company’s business strategy, operations and performance.

“Tarkett has been showcasing commendable growth recently and is leading the industry on many fronts,” said Mathews. “I look forward to working with this talented team to continue innovating and pushing the industry forward.”