MILEstone launches carbon-neutral tile collections

Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone, the distributed brand of Florim USA, announced the launch of two carbon-neutral collections: Earthen and Playful.

“We are proud to continue building a brand featuring carbon neutral products,” said Rodolfo Panisi, president and CEO, Florim USA. “With the addition of Earthen and Playful, we now offer nine collections that reflect the journey started in 2021. By continuously refining our sustainable practices, MILEstone is leading the way in the U.S. tile manufacturing industry—not just in environmental and social impact, but also in design and innovation.”

The Earthen collection embraces the growing demand for the natural color and warmth of earth tones, and the addition of texture in interior spaces. Inspired by the organic beauty of clay and sunbaked landscapes, Earthen introduces a palette that moves from rich terracotta and cool browns to serene shades of green, yellow and blue evoking a deep connection to the outdoors.

Designed for versatility, Earthen is available in a 3 x 12, 12 x 12 and 12 x 24 size in the matte finish. The fluted deco is offered as a 12 x 24 and the white vintage glossy deco as a 3 x 12. A 10 x 10 hexagon and a 2 x 2 mosaic, both in the matte finish, complete the sizes available. For wet areas, both indoors and outdoors, the collection includes grip-finish surfaces and durable 2CM porcelain pavers.

The Playful collection brings a refreshing take on wall design with a diverse color palette. Inspired by the charm of handmade tile, Playful reflects light in subtle, engaging ways—adding dimension and elegance to any space.

Offered in 6 x 24 and an all-new 3 x 24 elongated format, Playful can be used in modern subway styles, bold herringbone patterns or classic stacked applications to bring personal expression into commercial or residential interiors.

Playful is also carbon-neutral, offering architects and designers bold design and the freedom to create and innovate sustainably. Like all of MILEstone’s collections, Earthen and Playful are made in the USA using 100% regionally sourced raw materials for the body of the tile.