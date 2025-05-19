NALFA unveils new website

The North American Laminate Flooring Association (NALFA) has launched a newly redesigned website. With a modern look, intuitive navigation and enhanced content, the new platform reinforces NALFA’s commitment to advancing the laminate flooring industry and delivering value to manufacturers, retailers, inspectors and consumers.

The redesigned site aims to make it easier than ever for visitors to learn about NALFA’s certification programs, including the rigorous LF-01 standard and water-resistance testing, while also offering clearer guidance for companies seeking certification. A centralized hub of information has been created to support industry professionals, along with simplified access to documents, standards and certification requirements.

“Our new website reflects NALFA’s dedication to providing valuable resources and fostering collaboration within the laminate flooring community,” said Tom Wright, NALFA president and VP of product management & innovation at Mohawk Industries. “This platform not only showcases our members’ commitment to product quality and innovation, but it also serves as a hub for industry engagement and education on the many benefits of laminate flooring.”

For NALFA members, the site introduces an improved member portal where users can manage their profiles, download key materials and stay current on industry trends. The site also includes expanded educational resources such as an updated FAQ section, tips for retailers and new insights into laminate flooring’s sustainability profile. These additions reflect NALFA’s mission to not only raise the bar on product performance but also educate stakeholders throughout the supply chain.

Additionally, the site highlights NALFA’s evolving focus on sustainability, advocacy and strategic growth—three pillars central to the association’s long-term vision. With greater visibility into laminate’s environmental benefits and certification processes, the new platform is designed to better serve both industry professionals and consumers seeking reliable, high-performance flooring options.