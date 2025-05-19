Schönox hosts customers for Porsche track experience

By FCNews Staff
News

Schönox track Florence, Ala.—Schönox recently welcomed customers here to begin the the Porsche Track Experience, where the company was able to draw parallels between itself and the automobile company.

Its invitees gathered at the Schönox Florence Support Center on day one. Following a welcome from Sika’s senior director of floor covering and interior finishing, Marlène Morin, as well as Thomas Trissl, TMT America/Trissl Sports Cars, guests were able to learn more about each other, the Schönox team and its patented Need for Speed subfloor solutions.

Event partner Trissl Sports Cars opened its doors for guests to tour the extensive collection that spans over 50 years and includes over 70 Porsches. They were then able to take the wheel on racing simulators for an introduction to its destination at Barber Motorsports Park in Birmingham, Ala., where over 30 customers were ready to take a two-day, high-performance driving course. Day one began with a brief classroom session. The course is designed to maximize time on the track and develop high-performance driving techniques. After two days of instruction, students wrapped up the program with lap rides alongside instructors.

“We had an absolutely fantastic time with both the Schönox-Sika and Porsche track staff,” said David Perez, CFO of Imperial Flooring Solutions. “Imperial has always deeply appreciated Schönox’s exceptional service and dedication. After spending such a wonderful time with everyone, we truly felt like we were among close friends and family.”

The Schönox track experience is said to have provided both a unique opportunity to entertain customers and also an outlet for strengthening relationships.

“What a great event, thank you for taking such good care of us,” said Ken Clifford, DFS Flooring. “I really enjoyed getting to know some of the other flooring contractors attending and spending time with them. All aspects of the week, presentations at Schönox, meals, accommodations and hosts, were impressive and very entertaining. It was nice to meet those with Sika and Schönox.”

The 2025 Schönox track experience was presented by Schönox—a Sika brand—and in partnership with Trissl Sports Cars—a buyer, collector and seller of Porsche cars.

