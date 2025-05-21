Synergy Convention & Expo announces dates

Nashville, Tenn.—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) has announced the launch of the Synergy Convention & Expo, an event designed to bring together flooring professionals from across multiple organizations and disciplines for a purpose-driven experience. The event will be held here Sept. 16-18 at the Sheraton Music City Airport Hotel here.

Previously called “Elevate, CFI FCICA Annual Convention and Trade Show,” Synergy Convention & Expo will mark the third year of this joint annual convention.

“This event isn’t just about bringing people together—it’s about aligning strengths and creating momentum across all corners of the flooring industry,” said Freida Staten, chief marketing and strategy officer of the World Floor Covering Association. “We’re proud to offer a platform where professionals can come together, share knowledge and collectively shape the future of the industry.”

Representing the collective efforts of CFI, FCICA, FCITS and FCB2B, the Synergy Convention & Expo is a multi-day event. The convention is focused on advancing the flooring industry through hands-on training, certification, digital integration, inspection excellence, leadership development and peer-to-peer connection.

Following the success of last year’s event—which attracted over 50 exhibitors—the Synergy Convention & Expo is said to grow continuously with the inclusion of FCB2B and FCITS. The event aims to offer even more opportunities for learning, networking and collaboration within the industry.

The event’s branding and tagline—Education, Connection, Innovation—is said to reflect its foundational purpose. Each participating entity will host specialized programming aligned to its mission.

Key audiences include installers, contractors, inspectors, educators, manufacturers, distributors and technology partners—all of whom are meant to find value in training, certifications, strategic insight and networking opportunities under one roof.

With a shared commitment to growth and innovation, Synergy said it is poised to become a landmark event that celebrates the strength of collaboration while elevating professionalism across the flooring community.

Registration details, session lineups and early-bird incentives will be released soon.