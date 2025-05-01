WFCA launches new brand identity

Dalton — A bold new chapter for the flooring industry begins as the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), the parent organization of Flooring Consultants and Training Inspection Services (FCITS), Floor Covering Business-to-Business (FCB2B), and other affiliated entities, unveils a fresh, unified brand identity.

This initiative includes updated logos for WFCA, FCITS, and FCB2B, marking a milestone in aligning the organization’s visual identity across all its entities.

Designed to reflect strength, connection and forward momentum, the new look reinforces the shared commitment to advancing the flooring industry through collaboration, innovation and leadership.

“We are proud to introduce a brand evolution that honors the legacy of the WFCA and its entities while positioning us for a stronger, more unified future,” said Freida Staten, chief marketing & strategy officer of the WFCA. “Our updated logos symbolize our collective mission — bringing the industry together, driving innovation and creating opportunity for every sector we serve.”

The rebranding includes:

A modernized WFCA logo symbolizing leadership, unity and progress across the flooring industry.

A revitalized FCITS logo emphasizing excellence in flooring inspection and training services.

A reimagined fcB2B logo reflecting technology, connection and the future of digital integration.

These changes are part of a broader strategic vision to strengthen the relationship between WFCA and its affiliated organizations, ensuring a clear, recognizable and connected presence across the industry. While each entity will continue to serve its specialized mission, they will now be aligned through a consistent brand message that highlights their connection to the WFCA.

“This rebranding is a pivotal step toward aligning our efforts, reinforcing our leadership role in the industry and ensuring that our members and partners benefit from a unified vision of growth and innovation,” said Scott Humphrey, CEO, WFCA.

Over the coming weeks, the new brand identity will roll out across all WFCA entities’ marketing and communications platforms, including websites, social media channels, digital communications and educational programs. This phased rollout ensures a cohesive and impactful transition that reflects the unified strength of WFCA and its affiliated organizations.