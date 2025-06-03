A flooring professional’s guide to stair nosings

Stair nosings serve dual purposes. Functionally, they provide durability and crucial slip resistance to stair edges. Aesthetically, they complete each step, enhancing the overall design and visual appeal. For flooring professionals responsible for stair projects, mastering the specifics of stair nosings is vital for delivering stairs that are safe, durable and visually cohesive, as well as ADA and building code compliant.

Following is a quick look at the most common stair nosing styles, accompanied by expert tips from INSTALL-trained stair specialists.

Square-edge nosing

These products feature a clean, angular profile often found in modern interiors and is commonly used with engineered hardwood or laminate. Its crisp lines deliver a sharp visual finish but can also highlight any irregularities in the installation.

Expert tip: Use a precise jig or miter saw to ensure perfectly straight cuts, as square profiles easily reveal imperfections.

Bullnose nosing

These transitions entail a rounded front edge and is a more traditional choice often paired with solid hardwood stairs. Bullnose trims offer a soft, classic look while helping reduce trip hazards.

Expert tip: Confirm uniform tread depth and riser height before installation to ensure consistent alignment.

Overlap nosing

The moldings typically sit on top of the flooring’s edge and covers the expansion gap, making it ideal for floating floor systems like laminate or luxury vinyl plank.

Expert tip: Maintain the necessary expansion space beneath the overlap to prevent buckling. Use temporary shims while the adhesive cures to prevent shifting or sagging.

Flush-mount nosing

These products create a smooth, level surface with the stair tread, blending seamlessly with nailed or glued-down flooring types such as hardwood or engineered wood.

Expert tip: Ensure the stair tread and subfloor are level before installation, as flush profiles will expose any irregularities. Always dry-fit and clamp the nosing piece before final attachment to avoid lippage between the tread and nosing.

Metal nosing

These accessories are typically used in high-traffic environments and provide a durable and often textured edge for added traction and visibility. Strips are commonly made of aluminum or steel and may include anti-slip inserts.

Expert tip: Pre-drill holes and use countersunk screws to fasten metal nosing securely without warping. For added safety, choose a profile with integrated grip or slip resistance on stairs exposed to moisture.

Not merely add-on accessories, stair nosings are critical components that help ensure structural integrity, safe movement and seamless material changes. When stair systems and nosings are properly matched and installed according to the manufacturer’s guidelines, they can also create an attractive visual impact that complements overarching design goals.

David Gross is executive director of INSTALL, the leading organization for floor covering installation training and certification in North America. Prior to this role, he was a full-time instructor for the Eastern Atlantic States Carpenter’s Apprenticeship Training Fund, where he achieved Level III Advanced Instructor Certification. Gross holds a bachelor’s degree in economics, an MBA and is a BCSP Certified Safety Professional with more than 30 years of hands-on flooring installation experience.