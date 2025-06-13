Ambassador Mid-West Floor appoints new talent

Chesterfield, Mo.—Ambassador Mid-West Floor recently made strategic additions to its executive team, appointing flooring professionals Reist Mummau and RJ Petersen to its staff.

As the newest vice president of sales and business development, Reist Mummau is said to bring a wealth of knowledge to the company, most recently serving as executive vice president at Happy Floors Distribution. In his previous role, he led national sales strategy, built high-performing teams and helped position the company for sustained growth. At Ambassador Mid-West, he is set to oversee all sales efforts across the retail, builder and pro pro-business divisions. Mummau also will work closely with estimating and customer service teams in an effort to refine strategy and strengthen customer relationships.

RJ Petersen is also set to join the company as the vice president of operations and technology, bringing more than two decades of experience streamlining processes, leading teams and implementing strategic technology solutions in efforts to increase efficiencies.

Prior to joining Ambassador Mid-West, Petersen served as director of professional services at RFMS for 19 years, where he is said to have led major implementations, help clients maximize technology effectiveness and build high-performing teams that consistently exceeded expectations. When he is not tackling operational challenges, Petersen said he enjoys spending time with his family and exploring new places.