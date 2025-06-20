Builder sentiment at third lowest reading since 2012

Washington, D.C.—In a further sign of declining builder sentiment, the use of price incentives increased sharply in June as the housing market continues to soften, according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB).

Builder confidence in the market for newly built single-family homes was 32 in June—down two points from May—according to the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI). The index has only posted a lower reading twice since 2012—in December 2022 at 31, and at the start of the pandemic in April 2020, plunging over 40 points down to 30.

“Buyers are increasingly moving to the sidelines due to elevated mortgage rates and tariff and economic uncertainty,” said NAHB chairman Buddy Hughes, a home builder and developer from here. “To help address affordability concerns and bring hesitant buyers off the fence, a growing number of builders are moving to cut prices.”

Indeed, the latest HMI survey also revealed that 37% of builders reported cutting prices in June, the highest percentage since NAHB began tracking this figure on a monthly basis in 2022. This compares with 34% of builders who reported cutting prices in May and 29% in April.

Meanwhile, the average price reduction was 5% in June—consistent every month since last November. The use of sales incentives was 62% in June, up one percentage point from May.

“Rising inventory levels and prospective home buyers who are on hold waiting for affordability conditions to improve are resulting in weakening price growth in most markets and generating price declines for resales in a growing number of markets,” said NAHB chief economist Robert Dietz. “Given current market conditions, NAHB is forecasting a decline in single-family starts for 2025.”

Derived from a monthly survey that NAHB has been conducting for over 35 years, the NAHB/Wells Fargo HMI gauges builder perceptions of current single-family home sales and sales expectations for the next six months as “good,” “fair” or “poor.” The survey also asks builders to rate traffic of prospective buyers as “high to very high,” “average” or “low to very low.” Scores for each component are then used to calculate a seasonally adjusted index where any number over 50 indicates that more builders view conditions as good than poor.

All three of the major HMI indices posted losses in June. The HMI index gauging current sales conditions fell two points in June to a level of 35, the component measuring sales expectations in the next six months dropped two points lower to 40 while the gauge charting traffic of prospective buyers posted a two-point decline to 21—the lowest reading since November 2023.

Looking at the three-month moving averages for regional HMI scores, the Northeast fell one point to 43, the Midwest moved one point higher to 41, the South dropped three points to 33 and the West declined four points to 28.