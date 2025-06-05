Chelsea Plank Flooring joins NWFA/NOFMA program

St. Charles, Mo.—Chelsea Plank Flooring is the latest company to earn NWFA/NOFMA mill certification from the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA).

“Chelsea Plank Flooring is very proud to become an NWFA/NOFMA Certified Wood Flooring manufacturer,” said Megan Anders, general manager and VP. “Through the years, we have relied heavily on our excellent craftsmanship to propel us forward—this certification is a testament to our dedication to manufacturing superior quality hardwood flooring each and every day.”

The NWFA/NOFMA certification is designed to assure a manufacturer’s wood flooring meets or exceeds industry standards for grade, configuration, moisture content and average board length. Certified mills must meet rigorous production standards and are inspected a minimum of twice per year to ensure consistent grade compliance is maintained.

“Chelsea Plank Flooring has long demonstrated a deep commitment to craftsmanship and quality,” said John Forbes, NWFA director of manufacturer services. “Their decision to certify through the NWFA/NOFMA program reinforces that legacy and highlights the important role domestic manufacturers play in providing reliable, high-performance hardwood flooring in today’s market.”