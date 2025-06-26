Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile files legal complaint

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCoalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile files legal complaint

Coalition complaintClemson, S.C.—The Coalition for Fair Trade in Ceramic Tile (Coalition) filed a complaint with the U.S. Court of International Trade (USCIT) following the Summons it filed on May 23, contesting certain aspects of the final determination issued by the U.S. Department of Commerce (Commerce) in its antidumping investigation of ceramic tile from India. The final determination was published by Commerce in the Federal Register as Ceramic Tile from India: Final Negative Determination of Sales at Less Than Fair Value and Final Negative Determination of Critical Circumstances, 90 Fed. Reg. 17030.

“As we previously noted, by statute, Commerce is time-limited in its investigation, at a time when more trade remedy actions were launched than at any other point in Commerce’s history,” said Eric Astrachan, executive director of the Coalition. “We are truly sympathetic to the obstacles Commerce investigators faced, but we firmly believe Commerce didn’t have all the facts at hand to decide this case. In particular, for their own financial well-being, we want the importer and distributor community to be aware that any finding resulting in an anti-dumping tariff should be retroactive to April 23, 2025.”

In the complaint, the Coalition challenged Commerce’s handling of the affiliates of the largest Indian exporters, Commerce’s accepting of new information during on-site verification and Commerce’s handling of scrap in the tariff calculation.

“That tariff may be substantial,” said Andrew Whitmire, trade data analyst for the Tile Council of North America. “Anyone tracking the world prices for ceramic tile knows that once Commerce has all the requisite information, a dumping tariff is entirely possible.”

Previous article
MILEstone unveils Travertine collection
Next article
NFIC unveils new logo as part WFCA rebrand

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

NFIC unveils new logo as part WFCA rebrand

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—The Natural Fiber Installers Certification (NFIC) has revealed its new logo as it works to mark a significant milestone for the organization and the...
Read more
News

MILEstone unveils Travertine collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Clarksville, Tenn.—MILEstone, a leading brand for sustainable porcelain tile made in the USA, unveiled its latest design-forward collection, Travertine. For centuries, natural travertine has been...
Read more
Featured Post

Latest subfloor products ‘level up’

Ken Ryan - 0
Subfloor preparation has been called the unsung hero of successful flooring installation. It doesn’t get a lot of attention for doing its job. Neglecting...
Read more
News

Jiangsu BBL Home Technology adopts Unilin’s Comfort Core

FCNews Staff - 0
Waregem, Belgium—Unilin Technologies, the intellectual property division of Unilin, announced a new partnership with Jiangsu BBL Home Technology, a key player in the Asian...
Read more
News

Cerámicas Aparici launches Aparici Bespoke Studio

FCNews Staff - 0
Spain—Cerámicas Aparici recently announced the launch of Aparici Bespoke Studio, a new division entirely dedicated to the development of customized ceramic solutions. This service...
Read more
Carpet

EF Contract launches new Gen Z collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Drawing its name and design inspiration from Gen Z, the new carpet collection from EF Contract was designed to reflect the generation’s values of...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X