Contract: Hardwood shines bright in commercial

By Reginald Tucker
It’s common knowledge that hardwood flooring is arguably the most aspirational product for homeowners, but it also happens to be a favorite among architects and designers who specify the product for marquee commercial installations. Despite the many options available to commercial clients today, hardwood continues to be utilized in a variety of end-use applications, including restaurants, boutiques, retail spaces, libraries and law offices, among others.

So, what unique attributes make hardwood flooring desirable and/or suitable for commercial applications?

Proponents agree there are many. “One of the most appealing attributes that wood offers is its natural characteristics, which brings a sense of warmth and comfort to visitors of the space,” said Brett Miller, vice president of technical standards, training and certification for the National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA). “Other attributes include the durability of wood, and its ease of maintenance and ability to be refinished—all of which brings longevity to the flooring selection option.”

There’s also a larger, more overarching trend that bodes well for hardwood in the commercial arena: the trend towards designing spaces using more natural materials. “This has become commonplace based on the theory of biophilic design, which has proven to provide occupant health benefits when surrounded by natural materials,” Miller said. “With the focus in design and commercial space specifications becoming more about sustainability, wood has become the clear option when compared to many other floor coverings.”

Following are a few noteworthy installations that exhibit hardwood flooring’s suitability in key commercial markets:

commercial hardwoodBjelin

Bjelin’s click herringbone strips provided the focal point for the Dogwood Southern home-cooked themed restaurant in Charlotte, N.C. The planks installed easily and seamlessly, providing little downtown for the busy downtown restaurant anchored to the Westin Charlotte hotel.

commercial hardwoodHavwoods

Pallido from Havwoods’ Italian collection furnished the flooring of The Mulberry Restaurant in Conwy, UK. The multi-layered engineered, 3/8-inch- thick European oak strips were installed in an eye-catching Chevron pattern.

commercial hardwoodMercier Wood Flooring

Mercier’s Generations Intact 2500 finish is suitable for commercial installations such as hotels, retail applications and offices that generate high foot traffic. The product is extremely resistant to scratches, scuffing and dents.

commercial hardwoodHallmark

Drawing on the inspiration from the hills and sea surrounding San Luis Obispo, Hotel SLO chose Hallmark Floors Ventura Oak engineered hardwood series in the natural, sandal color to complement their guest and conference room floors and even the lobby ceiling.

