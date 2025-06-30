COREtec unveils new line of WPC

Dalton—COREtec, a Shaw Industries brand, has launched a new line of durable and comfortable luxury vinyl planks, which was designed to meet consumers’ top demands and offer the best overall value in its 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof portfolio.

“Retailers trust COREtec WPC and rely on our brand to drive growth and innovation in the market,” said Seth Arnold, brand leader for COREtec. “There is a strong resurgence in demand for WPC, and we are excited to introduce a timely new line of products offering the best overall value in our portfolio of trusted waterproof solutions.”

Ten new design-forward colors join the brand’s COREtec Originals (WPC) collection and provide practical and essential style for budget-conscious homeowners, while offering retailers a quality product that is competitively priced, the company said.

“These stunning 9 x 72 luxury vinyl planks feature on-trend light oaks and design-forward, mid-tone pecans in soft, muted visuals that complement and elevate any interior,” said COREtec product design director, Sarah Gist. “Finally, budget-conscious homeowners don’t have to sacrifice style or quality when shopping for new floors.”

The new styles are:

Champagne Mist Oak

Light and minimal, Champagne Mist Oak complements any interior with Scandinavian-inspired style.

Ivory Lace Pecan

Inspired by casual luxury spaces, Ivory Lace Pecan mimics a soft pecan wood grain that shows off warm undertones with light hints of grey and beige.

Antique Pearl Oak

An understated oak with a golden grain and soft, warm undertone that emulates the beauty of untouched natural wood.

Soft Cashmere Oak

Subtly warm in its color and soft in its graining, Soft Cashmere Oak is an ideal pairing with both modern + classic interiors.

Golden Veil Oak

This style features golden undertones and muted amber accents.

Honey Bronze Oak

Rich like warm honey, this midtone oak visual creates a balance of saturation and muted color.

Saffron Pecan

With its rich dark grain and its light-yellow highlights and warm orange midtones, Saffron Pecan emulates all the coloring of natural pecan wood.

Muted Ember Oak

Meant to bridge the gap between cool trends from years past and warm trends of the future, Muted Ember Oak shows its versatility with subtle gray and beige color play.

Worn Leather Pecan

Thanks to its saturated brown grain and midtone yellow and orange tones, Worn Leather Pecan radiates rich warmth.

Umber Pecan

This style features a dark and saturated pecan visual.

“In addition to launching beautiful and durable products to help you grow your business, we’re investing in national and local media to build consumer demand,” explained Maud Swalens, COREtec marketing director. “Our media insights prove that WPC is in high demand with consumers—our top sample orders and product views are almost all WPC styles. And we’re turning our insights into action by driving consumers into your store, asking for COREtec by name.”