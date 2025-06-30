COREtec unveils new line of WPC

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsCOREtec unveils new line of WPC

Dalton—COREtec, a Shaw Industries brand, has launched a new line of durable and comfortable luxury vinyl planks, which was designed to meet consumers’ top demands and offer the best overall value in its 100% waterproof, kidproof, petproof portfolio.

“Retailers trust COREtec WPC and rely on our brand to drive growth and innovation in the market,” said Seth Arnold, brand leader for COREtec. “There is a strong resurgence in demand for WPC, and we are excited to introduce a timely new line of products offering the best overall value in our portfolio of trusted waterproof solutions.”

Ten new design-forward colors join the brand’s COREtec Originals (WPC) collection and provide practical and essential style for budget-conscious homeowners, while offering retailers a quality product that is competitively priced, the company said.

“These stunning 9 x 72 luxury vinyl planks feature on-trend light oaks and design-forward, mid-tone pecans in soft, muted visuals that complement and elevate any interior,” said COREtec product design director, Sarah Gist. “Finally, budget-conscious homeowners don’t have to sacrifice style or quality when shopping for new floors.”

The new styles are:

Champagne Mist Oak
Champagne Mist Oak

Light and minimal, Champagne Mist Oak complements any interior with Scandinavian-inspired style.

Ivory Lace Pecan

Inspired by casual luxury spaces, Ivory Lace Pecan mimics a soft pecan wood grain that shows off warm undertones with light hints of grey and beige.

Antique Pearl Oak

An understated oak with a golden grain and soft, warm undertone that emulates the beauty of untouched natural wood.

Soft Cashmere Oak

Subtly warm in its color and soft in its graining, Soft Cashmere Oak is an ideal pairing with both modern + classic interiors.

Golden Veil Oak

This style features golden undertones and muted amber accents.

Honey Bronze Oak

Rich like warm honey, this midtone oak visual creates a balance of saturation and muted color.

Saffron Pecan
Saffron Pecan

With its rich dark grain and its light-yellow highlights and warm orange midtones, Saffron Pecan emulates all the coloring of natural pecan wood.

Muted Ember Oak

Meant to bridge the gap between cool trends from years past and warm trends of the future, Muted Ember Oak shows its versatility with subtle gray and beige color play.

Worn Leather Pecan

Thanks to its saturated brown grain and midtone yellow and orange tones, Worn Leather Pecan radiates rich warmth.

Umber Pecan

This style features a dark and saturated pecan visual.

“In addition to launching beautiful and durable products to help you grow your business, we’re investing in national and local media to build consumer demand,” explained Maud Swalens, COREtec marketing director. “Our media insights prove that WPC is in high demand with consumers—our top sample orders and product views are almost all WPC styles. And we’re turning our insights into action by driving consumers into your store, asking for COREtec by name.”

Previous article
Mohawk installs SolidTech R at Georgia Sea Turtle Center
Next article
Mannington Commercial upgrades to Universal Thrive fiber

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Carpet

Shaw Contract launches Origin of Color carpet tile

FCNews Staff - 0
Cartersville, Ga.—Shaw Contract has unveiled Origin of Color, its new carpet tile collection inspired by the cultural significance of color throughout history. Drawing from...
Read more
Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Customers who move the needle

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3IUdZWeWnpY&t=1s   Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
Installation

NAFCT appoints Scott Bohaker as new executive director

FCNews Staff - 0
Gray Court, S.C.—The National Association for Floor Covering Technicians (NAFCT) appointed Scott Bohaker as its new executive director. The new director is said to...
Read more
Al's Column

CRM tracks the past; analytics = future

FCNews Columnist - 0
Over the years, the spotlight has been on CRM systems and their role in supporting outside sales teams. Contractors and wholesalers have invested heavily...
Read more
Featured Post

Housing stats: Total starts remain subdued, but market adjusts

Reginald Tucker - 0
Relatively high interest rates combined with persistent inflation and material supply constraints continued to put a drag on housing market activity in the U.S....
Read more
Carpet

FCITS brings inspector course to Toronto

FCNews Staff - 0
Toronto, Canada—Flooring Consultants and Inspection Training Services (FCITS), a division of the World Floor Covering Association (WFCA), is ready to bring its premier Complete...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X