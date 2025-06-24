FCIF stands in the gap for flooring veteran

Dalton—The challenges came one after another for Sheila, a 15-year veteran of the flooring industry who now works as a utility relief associate in a manufacturing plant. In 2024, she faced a lung cancer diagnosis that required surgery to remove part of her left lung. Just months after her surgery, she suffered a heart attack, followed by a diagnosis of acute kidney injury. She now undergoes dialysis three times a week.

Astonishingly, these trials are only the latest chapters in Sheila’s story. She is a two-time breast cancer survivor, having bravely fought the disease in both 2009 and 2019. Despite every diagnosis, treatment and setback, Sheila has never given up. As medical bills mounted and daily living expenses became increasingly unmanageable, Sheila turned to the Floor Covering Industry Foundation (FCIF) for help.

Thanks to generous donors, FCIF provided a six-month grant that covered her mortgage payments, monthly utilities and medical bills in an effort to help her maintain stability while focusing on recovery.

“At FCIF, we are committed to supporting flooring industry workers and their household family members as they navigate the challenges of a life-altering medical diagnosis,” said Brittany Almon, FCIF outreach manager. “We understand the emotional and financial toll it can take, which is why we are here to provide funding and support to flooring workers battling tough medical situations. FCIF is here to ease financial stress by covering critical expenses—basic needs and medical care—so our grantees can focus on healing and recovery.”

Despite her hardships, Sheila’s spirit is said to remain unshaken. As she continues her courageous journey through consistent health challenges, gestures of generosity from the industry can help ease the financial burdens of dozens of other flooring associates who also need ongoing treatment and care.

As the FCIF says, every donation is a message that says: “You’re not alone.”

Support flooring families facing a medical crisis

Every day, flooring professionals face serious illnesses, injuries and disabilities that disrupt their livelihoods. FCIF exists with intent to ensure no one in the industry faces those battles alone.

Here’s how you can make a difference today: