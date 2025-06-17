In business and life, persistence wins out

Recently, while at the gym, I passed by a yoga class where a woman stepped out looking frustrated. She told me the class was “too hard.” I responded, “But that’s how you get better.” Her shocked expression told me she didn’t get it. She replied, “Why can’t it be easy?”

Her words stuck with me. The encounter made me realize that whether in fitness, business or life, success requires embracing hard work—even when it’s uncomfortable. Success rarely comes from taking shortcuts; real progress happens when we push through challenges.

This lesson directly applies to the flooring business. Like in fitness, achieving success in business demands dedication, persistence and a willingness to tackle obstacles head-on. You can’t grow without effort, and the principles of succeeding in the gym mirror those needed for success in the flooring industry.

Persistence is key.

Progress at the gym doesn’t happen overnight. I remember when I first started lifting weights, feeling sore the next day and sometimes bored with the routine. But I embraced that discomfort because it meant I was working toward something. Similarly, in the flooring business, persistence is crucial. There are long hours, demanding projects and high customer expectations. It’s easy to get discouraged, but the secret to success is showing up every day, even when things aren’t going smoothly. Building a reputation in flooring, just like building muscle, takes time and consistency. Learning through challenges. Yoga teaches you something new every time—whether it’s a new stretch or better technique. The same is true in the flooring business.

Every challenge presents an opportunity to learn. If an installation goes wrong, whether due to faulty materials or a subfloor issue, it’s frustrating. But instead of giving up, it’s an opportunity to solve the problem, refine your skills and become better prepared for the next job. Over time, you’ll learn how to handle common issues with ease and become more efficient.

The power of focus.

In yoga, focus is essential, especially when your body starts to shake or your mind starts to wander. In business, focus is just as important. The flooring industry demands attention to detail—from measurements to the installation process—and distractions can lead to mis- takes. If you’re not focused, you risk compromising the quality of your work. Like holding a yoga pose, success in flooring requires discipline and attention to the task at hand.

Embrace the sweat.

Some people walk into the gym expecting quick results without the effort. But the truth is, real progress takes hard work. This applies to the flooring business as well. Installing hardwood, tile or carpet is physically demanding and often involves long hours and meticulous attention to detail. But that “sweat” is what builds a solid foundation for success. Every late night spent perfecting an installation, every challenge you face and every satisfied customer is a part of the “sweat equity” that propels you forward.

Celebrate the results.

At the end of the day, success doesn’t come from avoiding challenges or seeking shortcuts. It’s about embracing the hard work, learning from each experience and pushing yourself to grow. Sure, you’ll face setbacks in your business from day to day, but sticking with it will pay off in the long run.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.