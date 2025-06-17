In business and life, persistence wins out

By FCNews Columnist
HomeColumnIn business and life, persistence wins out

persistence Recently, while at the gym, I passed by a yoga class where a woman stepped out looking frustrated. She told me the class was “too hard.” I responded, “But that’s how you get better.” Her shocked expression told me she didn’t get it. She replied, “Why can’t it be easy?”

Her words stuck with me. The encounter made me realize that whether in fitness, business or life, success requires embracing hard work—even when it’s uncomfortable. Success rarely comes from taking shortcuts; real progress happens when we push through challenges.

This lesson directly applies to the flooring business. Like in fitness, achieving success in business demands dedication, persistence and a willingness to tackle obstacles head-on. You can’t grow without effort, and the principles of succeeding in the gym mirror those needed for success in the flooring industry.

Persistence is key.

Progress at the gym doesn’t happen overnight. I remember when I first started lifting weights, feeling sore the next day and sometimes bored with the routine. But I embraced that discomfort because it meant I was working toward something. Similarly, in the flooring business, persistence is crucial. There are long hours, demanding projects and high customer expectations. It’s easy to get discouraged, but the secret to success is showing up every day, even when things aren’t going smoothly. Building a reputation in flooring, just like building muscle, takes time and consistency. Learning through challenges. Yoga teaches you something new every time—whether it’s a new stretch or better technique. The same is true in the flooring business.

Every challenge presents an opportunity to learn. If an installation goes wrong, whether due to faulty materials or a subfloor issue, it’s frustrating. But instead of giving up, it’s an opportunity to solve the problem, refine your skills and become better prepared for the next job. Over time, you’ll learn how to handle common issues with ease and become more efficient.

The power of focus.

In yoga, focus is essential, especially when your body starts to shake or your mind starts to wander. In business, focus is just as important. The flooring industry demands attention to detail—from measurements to the installation process—and distractions can lead to mis- takes. If you’re not focused, you risk compromising the quality of your work. Like holding a yoga pose, success in flooring requires discipline and attention to the task at hand.

Embrace the sweat.

Some people walk into the gym expecting quick results without the effort. But the truth is, real progress takes hard work. This applies to the flooring business as well. Installing hardwood, tile or carpet is physically demanding and often involves long hours and meticulous attention to detail. But that “sweat” is what builds a solid foundation for success. Every late night spent perfecting an installation, every challenge you face and every satisfied customer is a part of the “sweat equity” that propels you forward.

Celebrate the results.

At the end of the day, success doesn’t come from avoiding challenges or seeking shortcuts. It’s about embracing the hard work, learning from each experience and pushing yourself to grow. Sure, you’ll face setbacks in your business from day to day, but sticking with it will pay off in the long run.

Lisbeth Calandrino has been promoting retail strategies for the last 20 years. To have her speak at your business or to schedule a consultation, contact her at lcalandrino@nycap.rr.com.

Previous article
NeoCon 2025: Commercial market poised for a comeback
Next article
Mannington Mills awards five scholarships to high school graduates 

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Matter Surfaces appoints Christopher Lacasse to senior leadership

FCNews Staff - 0
New York—Matter Surfaces, a provider of commercial flooring, has recently appointed Christopher Lacasse as executive vice president of A&D and contractor sales. He joins...
Read more
News

Mannington Mills awards five scholarships to high school graduates 

FCNews Staff - 0
Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has awarded “Stand on A Better World” scholarships to five students, with three being distributed in New Jersey and two in...
Read more
Column

Building market authority even during tough times

FCNews Columnist - 0
In parts one and two of this series, we talked about the power of showing up when others pull back—and how consistent connection and...
Read more
Carpet

NeoCon 2025: Commercial market poised for a comeback

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
Chicago—NeoCon 2025 was held here last week with optimistic undertones as the commercial design community focused on the future—“Design Ahead” being the optimal theme...
Read more
Column

Times they are a’changin’

Steve Feldman - 0
I remember my first day in the floor covering industry like it was yesterday. But it was far from yesterday. It was 31 years...
Read more
Al's Column

Is it time for a change in your business strategy?

FCNews Columnist - 0
If you’re fortunate enough to be a larger retailer with deep pockets and a diverse customer base to get you through the rough patches,...
Read more

As seen in

June 16, 2025

DOWNLOAD

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X