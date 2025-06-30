Mannington Commercial upgrades to Universal Thrive fiber

Calhoun, Ga.—Mannington Commercial announced the transition to Universal Thrive Type 6,6 fiber, now standard across its carpet platforms. Made with 75% recycled content, this premium branded fiber is said to deliver the same trusted durability and performance designers and specifiers rely on, now with reduced environmental impact.

This move complements the company’s existing use of Econyl Type 6 cationic fiber, a solution-dyed nylon made from 100% recycled content and engineered for even lower embodied carbon. Together, these high-performance fibers give customers greater flexibility to align their carpet selection with both performance needs and sustainability targets.

“All of our carpet products are built with premium materials from the fiber down,” said Richard French, president of Mannington Commercial. “This fiber upgrade is part of our continued effort to offer sustainable innovation without compromise—because we believe great design should deliver on both performance and purpose.”

Mannington has long utilized Type 6,6 nylon as a foundational element of its carpet construction due to its proven performance and durability over time. The shift to Universal Thrive builds on that legacy by enhancing the material with increased recycle content, delivering both environmental benefits and the same trusted results customers expect.

Unlike mill-extruded fiber alternatives, both Thrive and Econyl represent a premium tier of construction, engineered for superior appearance retention, colorfastness and long-term performance.

“As we continuously work to reduce our carbon footprint and increase our circularity, it’s not one major change—instead it’s the accumulation of smart, intentional choices,” said Shane Totten, vice president of sustainability for Mannington Mills. “This fiber upgrade is yet another confident step in that direction, delivering performance, environmental responsibility and a balance of flooring options our customers can stand behind.”

As always, Mannington Commercial carpet is supported by Environmental Product Declarations (EPDs) and Health Product Declarations (HPDs) and is 105% carbon offset— providing full transparency and measurable environmental impact.