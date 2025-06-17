Mannington Mills awards five scholarships to high school graduates 

Salem, N.J.—Mannington Mills has awarded “Stand on A Better World” scholarships to five students, with three being distributed in New Jersey and two in Georgia. This scholarship program, now in its 19th year here and its second year in Calhoun, is fully funded by donations from Mannington Mills associates at those locations.

“We commend each of these students for their commitment to serving others which reflects two of our company’s core values—care and do the right thing,’” said Zack Zehner, Mannington Mills chairman of the board. “They remind us all that we can make the world a better place by lending a helping hand in our local communities. We wish them all the best in their future endeavors, both academically and throughout their careers.”

This year’s Salem site scholarship recipients are:

Keith Murphy, the son of Jimmy Murphy, cushion shift manager, and Tammy Murphy, senior supply chain specialist, is one of two recipients in the Mannington Mills category. Murphy is a graduate from Salem County Vo-Tech School and also earned his associate’s degree in nursing from Salem Community College while in high school. He has volunteered across Salem County for many organizations over the years—including Meals on Wheels, St. John’s Pentecostal Outreach Food Pantry and Stand Up for Salem. Murphy is pursuing a degree in nursing and is set to continue his studies at Salem Community College.

Sophia Wolff, the daughter of Jason Wolff—manager of sales, inventory and operations—is the second recipient in the Mannington Mills category. Wolff graduated at the top of her class from Ursuline Academy in Wilmington, Del. She is also the recipient of the Mannington Mills National Merit Scholarship for 2025. Wolff has volunteered both locally and globally at Delaware Art Museum Camp and in the Ecuadorian Amazon, where she helped a community by planting trees and painting at a school. This fall she is set to attend Georgia Tech as an architecture major.

Samuel Cooke, recipient in the Salem County category, is a graduate of Salem High School. His commitment to volunteering is said to run deep across Salem County through work with Salem City Project Restore, Clean Community Days, Bridgeton Zoo and Ronald McDonald House of Southern New Jersey. This fall, Cooke will attend Lehigh University.

This year’s Calhoun site scholarship recipients are:

Ke’Asia Milliam, daughter of Rever Green, quality technician, is a graduate of Calhoun High School. This fall, she will attend the University of West Georgia and pursue a degree in nursing. Through volunteer clubs at her school, Milliam has mentored elementary and middle school students, collected items for people in need and helped with clean-up after events. She says her takeaway from volunteering is that community service is more than just something to put on a resume, but rather serving and dedicating time to ensure that others are taken care of and well-loved.

Colee Moore, daughter of Sherrie Moore—Mannington Commercial customer service representative—is a graduate of Sonoraville High School. This fall, she will attend Jacksonville State University in Ala., where she will pursue a degree in nursing. Moore has given back to her community in a variety of ways, including volleyball kids camp, winter coat drives, Special Olympics, literary reading days to pre-K students and agricultural literacy days. She said she was taught at a young age to help others when possible and that this core value is the foundation for her desire to get involved through volunteering and community service.