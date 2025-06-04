Novalis: All about people, purpose, progress

Dalton—At Novalis Innovative Flooring, innovation isn’t just about flooring—it’s about people. From empowering new leaders to supporting military transitions, responding to global challenges and advancing environmental efforts, Novalis is redefining what it means to be a modern manufacturer and a meaningful place to work.

This year, for example, Novalis expanded efforts to invest in hiring by looking beyond traditional sources. The company recently welcomed Damian Childress, a U.S. Army veteran, through the Hiring Our Heroes program, which connects skilled service members to civilian careers during the final 180 days of their military service. Childress brings nine years of experience in the U.S. Army, most recently serving on the White House Communications Team. With a degree in Cybersecurity and Networking, he now contributes to Novalis’ evolving IT infrastructure. According to Novalis, his story reflects a broader truth at Novalis: “When people thrive, innovation follows.”

Childress attested to the allure of joining the company. “Novalis stood out to me as a company that values innovation and people equally,” he stated. “Joining this team has given me the chance to apply my skills in a new industry and feel supported during the transition.”

Synergy in action

Novalis also embraces the philosophies of unified leadership and leveraging customer-driven innovation to achieve its objectives. In fact, that belief drove recent changes in leadership. Last summer, Kim Hill was promoted to vice president of product and marketing, uniting two key departments under one strategic vision. This integration has strengthened the connection between product development and customer needs—from early planning to market execution. “Bringing product and marketing together has created a stronger link between what we make and what people want,” Hill said. “It’s helping us think more holistically about the customer journey and deliver solutions that are both beautiful and intuitive.”

A clear example of this alignment is the debut of Collections by Novalis, a curated, whole-home flooring solution introduced at TISE 2025. This forward-thinking launch underscores how cross-functional collaboration can elevate the customer experience.

Purpose beyond product

While Novalis continues to lead in design and innovation, it remains deeply rooted in community impact. Helping communities rebuild following natural disasters is a case in point. After wildfires swept through California last year, the company donated to Samaritan’s Purse to support relief efforts.

Novalis’ largesse didn’t begin there. Following Hurricane Milton in 2024, Novalis also donated 6,850 square feet of NovaFloor glue-down flooring to help rebuild the preschool at Shiloh Baptist Church in Plant City, Fla.

These efforts, according to the company, reflect a long-standing philosophy: support communities not just through donations, but through meaningful action.

“Recovery is never a solo effort—it takes a community,” said John Wu, Novalis president and CEO. “We’re honored to support families in need and encourage others to do the same.”

Environmental awareness

Another overarching mantra at Novalis is “Driving toward a more sustainable future—one action at a time.” To that end, Novalis recently released its 4th Annual Sustainability Report, reinforcing its values of quality, integrity and respect for people and the planet—principles championed by its founder, Z.L. Wu.

For John Wu, this work is deeply personal. “Our approach is about the people behind every step: from factory workers who bring our vision to life, to the families who choose our flooring and the communities that depend on a healthy planet for future generations,” he said. “This report isn’t just a reflection of the past—it’s a signal of what we plan to keep doing.”

The report highlights progress toward 2030 and 2040 goals, including greater transparency, extended product life cycles and expanded systems for reclaiming materials. Novalis also evaluated the impact of its operations on surrounding environments and completed a full analysis of Scope 3 emissions, building new partnerships to reduce its total environmental footprint.

Each initiative reinforces the company’s focus on measurable progress—guided by values, informed by data and driven by purpose. “In a rapidly changing world, we’re reminded of our responsibility as a family-owned company,” the report states. “Today’s challenges demand more than words—they demand real action.”

Whether in the lab, the boardroom or the community, Novalis aims to be more than a flooring company—it’s a place where innovation is personal, sustainability is a shared goal and people are empowered to do meaningful work. “We’re building more than products,” Wu said. “We’re building a culture that reflects our values and inspires everyone to do work that matters.”