Southwind launches digital hub

Dalton—Southwind Flooring launched The Southwind Exchange, its new digital hub. The hub is intended to enhance communication and engagement with both its dealer network and customers online. The centralized hub, now live on the company’s website, offers one-click access to a range of Southwind updates, tools and insights.

“The Southwind Exchange provides single-click access to everything related to Southwind,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO. “Today, strong brands thrive on close, consistent customer relationships. We believe The Southwind Exchange—alongside our exceptional sales force—will strengthen those connections.”

The Southwind Exchange digital hub includes: