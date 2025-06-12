Southwind launches digital hub

By FCNews Staff
digital hubDalton—Southwind Flooring launched The Southwind Exchange, its new digital hub. The hub is intended to enhance communication and engagement with both its dealer network and customers online. The centralized hub, now live on the company’s website, offers one-click access to a range of Southwind updates, tools and insights.

“The Southwind Exchange provides single-click access to everything related to Southwind,” said Drew Hash, president and CEO. “Today, strong brands thrive on close, consistent customer relationships. We believe The Southwind Exchange—alongside our exceptional sales force—will strengthen those connections.”

The Southwind Exchange digital hub includes:

  • The Southwind Social: A monthly newsletter featuring product spotlights, dealer tips, company updates and employee highlights. Past issues are archived for easy reference.
  • Press releases: Official announcements and news shared with the media
  • Media coverage: Published articles, video features and podcast appearances involving Southwind.
  • LinkedIn insights: Thought leadership and topical posts from the company’s team.
  • Archived advertisements: A gallery of recent ad creatives used in various campaigns.
