Tuesday Tips: Be real about substrates

By FCNews Staff
Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer service and optimizing staff performance. In the end, it’s all about understanding the importance of doing 100 things just 1% better than your competition.

In this week’s Tuesday Tips, Tom Jennings emphasizes the importance of being upfront with substrates. You want to make sure that the customer understands this work is being done for their benefit, not yours.

