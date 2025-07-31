AHF Products enhances Safety Zone line

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAHF Products enhances Safety Zone line

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced its enhanced Armstrong Flooring Safety Zone tile slip-retardant flooring, now redesigned to align visually with the popular standard excelon Imperial Texture line. This update is designed to allow for safer flooring in moisture-prone areas without compromising visual continuity in commercial interior designs.

Safety Zone tile slip-retardant flooring features a proprietary embossed surface embedded with particles that provide twice the slip resistance of standard VCT in wet conditions, based on internal testing. The updated collection includes 20 color-matched neutrals—each one intentionally paired with a corresponding Imperial Texture SKU—in efforts to allow designers to specify slip-retardant zones without introducing disruptive color changes.

“This seamless visual coordination supports a wide range of commercial environments—including healthcare, education, retail and government facilities where both slip-retardance and design continuity are important considerations—there doesn’t have to be a trade-off between these factors,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president – resilient.

Durable performance with simple maintenance

Each tile includes a through-pattern construction that is meant to retain its appearance under heavy foot traffic. Precision manufacturing ensures consistent sizing, clean edges and uniform shading.

The proprietary FastStart Factory Finish also works to enhance installation with an initial polish primer out of the box. Routine maintenance involves sweeping and damp mopping, with periodic polishing recommended based on traffic. Spot cleaning and occasional restoration can be performed as needed to maintain appearance.

Sustainability, domestic manufacturing

Safety Zone tile is made in the USA, using up to 85% North American limestone. It meets high standards for indoor air quality with low VOC emissions and is FloorScore certified. Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) and Health Product Declarations (HPD) are available to support transparency and green building compliance.

Off-spec product from manufacturing is recycled into new tile—the long life and restorable nature of VCT is said to help reduce landfill waste over time.

The product comes with a 10-Year commercial limited warranty, which can also be extended to 20 years when installed using AHF Products’ StrongSystem Subfloor preparation products.

Key benefits include:

  • Twice the slip resistance of standard VCT in moisture-prone areas
  • Coordination with Imperial Texture for consistent visuals
  • Through-pattern wear layer for long-term durability
  • FastStart Factory Finish simplifies installation and reduces maintenance
  • Made with up to 85% North American limestone
  • FloorScore certified with EPD and HPD available
  • Made in the USA
  • 10-Year commercial warranty, extendable to 20 years with Strong System
Previous article
J+J Flooring unveils Modern Utility LVT collection
Next article
Lions Floor launches LionsGrip adhesive

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

News

Lions Floor launches LionsGrip adhesive

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles, Calif.—Lions Floor announced the official launch of LionsGrip, a new resilient flooring adhesive engineered for performance, simplicity and dependable results. Designed specifically...
Read more
Commercial

J+J Flooring unveils Modern Utility LVT collection

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—J+J Flooring has introduced Modern Utility, the manufacturer’s latest spin on traditional Italian terrazzo in an LVT construction. “Modern Utility embraces the elegance of traditional...
Read more
Featured Post

Mohawk continues support for Susan G. Komen 3 Day Series

FCNews Staff - 0
Dalton—Mohawk is set to support walkers in the 2025 Susan G. Komen 3 Day Series. Starting on Friday, the company will visit Denver, Boston,...
Read more
Carpet

Interface unveils Artisan Papers carpet tile line

FCNews Staff - 0
Atlanta—Interface has launched its new Artisan Papers carpet tile collection. The collection blends traditional handcrafted artistry with modern design practices. It features three distinct...
Read more
Commercial

Tarkett introduces Acczent Chambray to portfolio

FCNews Staff - 0
Solon, Ohio—Tarkett has further expanded its Acczent heterogeneous vinyl sheet portfolio with the new Acczent Chambray collection. Featuring 22 new colors inspired by the...
Read more
News

Registration opens for NWFA Leadership Development Summit

FCNews Staff - 0
St. Louis, Mo.—The National Wood Flooring Association (NWFA) will host its second annual Leadership Development Summit from October 15-17 at Live! by Loews –...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X