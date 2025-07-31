AHF Products enhances Safety Zone line

Mountville, Pa.—AHF Products announced its enhanced Armstrong Flooring Safety Zone tile slip-retardant flooring, now redesigned to align visually with the popular standard excelon Imperial Texture line. This update is designed to allow for safer flooring in moisture-prone areas without compromising visual continuity in commercial interior designs.

Safety Zone tile slip-retardant flooring features a proprietary embossed surface embedded with particles that provide twice the slip resistance of standard VCT in wet conditions, based on internal testing. The updated collection includes 20 color-matched neutrals—each one intentionally paired with a corresponding Imperial Texture SKU—in efforts to allow designers to specify slip-retardant zones without introducing disruptive color changes.

“This seamless visual coordination supports a wide range of commercial environments—including healthcare, education, retail and government facilities where both slip-retardance and design continuity are important considerations—there doesn’t have to be a trade-off between these factors,” said Yon Hinkle, vice president – resilient.

Durable performance with simple maintenance

Each tile includes a through-pattern construction that is meant to retain its appearance under heavy foot traffic. Precision manufacturing ensures consistent sizing, clean edges and uniform shading.

The proprietary FastStart Factory Finish also works to enhance installation with an initial polish primer out of the box. Routine maintenance involves sweeping and damp mopping, with periodic polishing recommended based on traffic. Spot cleaning and occasional restoration can be performed as needed to maintain appearance.

Sustainability, domestic manufacturing

Safety Zone tile is made in the USA, using up to 85% North American limestone. It meets high standards for indoor air quality with low VOC emissions and is FloorScore certified. Environmental Product Declarations (EPD) and Health Product Declarations (HPD) are available to support transparency and green building compliance.

Off-spec product from manufacturing is recycled into new tile—the long life and restorable nature of VCT is said to help reduce landfill waste over time.

The product comes with a 10-Year commercial limited warranty, which can also be extended to 20 years when installed using AHF Products’ StrongSystem Subfloor preparation products.

Key benefits include: