Lake Norman, N.C.—Rising motorsports talent Sam Corry made his ARCA Menards Series debut this week at the Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park, piloting a Toyota that was adorned with Bruce Hardwood and Armstrong Flooring logos. The vehicle was sponsored by RiteRug Flooring.

“Glad Corry and the team had a fast, safe race and showed what it means to truly floor it,” said Chris King, senior vice president – sales, as he meant to reflect on the synergy between performance and premium flooring brands.

“Thank you to RiteRug Flooring and AHF Products for sponsoring my car this weekend with both the Bruce and Armstrong brands,” said Sam Corry, competing under the FDN banner. “Both companies stand for quality, reputation and legacy—values I’m proud to represent on the track.”

At just 17 years old, Corry is a decorated driver from here—with a background in karting, USF Juniors and the Trans Am Series. His racing résumé includes a 2023 USF2000 win at Indianapolis, a 2nd-place finish in the 2024 USF2000 championship, as well as a recent TA2 Pro/Am win at Lime Rock Park.