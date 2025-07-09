AHSG announces strategic partnership with Stanton Design

By FCNews Staff
AHSG announces strategic partnership with Stanton Design

AHSG Stanton Roswell, Ga.—American Home Surfaces Group (AHSG), a leading alliance of independent floor covering dealers nationwide, announced its newest strategic partnership with Stanton Design, a premier supplier of flooring.

“We are excited to welcome Stanton Design to our group of elite supplier partners,” said Tony Wright, president of AHSG. “Stanton Design’s reputation for style, innovation and quality aligns perfectly with our mission to provide our members with best-in-class products that help them differentiate and grow in a competitive market.”

This collaboration brings Stanton Design’s well-established brand portfolio—including WPC, laminate, LVT, hardwood and a Pet Guard carpet line—to its product offering. This expansion is said to give AHSG’s network of residential flooring retailers access to a fashion-forward yet design-driven product portfolio within the industry.

“We’re thrilled to partner with AHSG and engage more closely with its strong network of independent retailers,” said Trey Thames, senior vice president – soft surface, Stanton. “AHSG has built an impressive organization centered around quality and dealer success—values that mirror our own. Together, we look forward to expanding the reach of Stanton’s premium offerings and delivering enhanced value to AHSG members and their customers.”

This new partnership is effective immediately. AHSG members can begin working with their Stanton Design representatives to learn more about product programs, displays and marketing support.

