Alliance Flooring announces leadership promotions

By FCNews Staff
HomeNewsAlliance Flooring announces leadership promotions

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Alliance Flooring promoted three of its team members—Ethan Logue, Megan Polk and Parker Brummel—into expanded leadership roles within the organization. Each member is said to have demonstrated exceptional commitment and talent, with their new appointments meant to reflect the company’s ongoing investment in developing internal leadership to drive future growth.

“We believe in creating an environment and culture where our junior employees grow and thrive, evolving into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Kevin Logue, co-president and CEO of Alliance Flooring. “We as an industry must do all we can to attract bright young talent into flooring, as this is what will continue to drive our industry forward.”

Alliance Flooring Ethan Logue will now serve as the marketing operations manager. In this role, he will coordinate the development, implementation and communication of new programs, product launches, updates, displays and sample shipments. His overall objective also includes ensuring alignment with internal teams, member stores and program suppliers. He will serve as the primary liaison for suppliers, managing regular updates, product pricing and marketing strategy—all while driving business at trade shows and conventions.

Alliance FlooringMegan Polk will now serve as the merchandising and product manager. In this elevated role, she is set to manage the development and launch of new programs and products by coordinating with the mills as well as internal teams to finalize both product and merchandise. She will also oversee promotional planning, supplier communication and product documentation—ensuring accurate data is maintained across platforms and used effectively for marketing and sales efforts.

Alliance FlooringParker Brummel will now serve as the digital content manager. Brummel will now manage product and digital content updates across all platforms in an effort to affirm that all materials reflect current programs and promotions. He will also be the primary contact for key digital vendors and business software partners, maintaining regular communication and coordinating updates across internal and external teams. Brummel is also responsible for managing the firm’s digital marketing and social media strategy.

Previous article
LX Hausys hosts showroom preview event
Next article
Obituary: John Feizy of Feizy Rugs, 83

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Featured Post

Tuesday Tips: Earn exclusive savings with Fill it Local

FCNews Staff - 0
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oZQrQIJfkLQ Dalton—The World Floor Covering Association (WFCA) released a new “Tuesday Tips” this week. In the series, WFCA experts present short video tips for improving customer...
Read more
News

Alliance Flooring, Floorzap ink strategic partnership

FCNews Staff - 0
Austin, Texas—Alliance Flooring Inc., one of the flooring industry's premier buying groups, announced a strategic partnership with Floorzap, a leading flooring business management software...
Read more
Featured Post

Ceramic tile: Personalization expands tile’s reach

Megan Salzano-Birch - 0
The trendiest and most design-forward category in flooring, ceramic tile pulled no punches in 2025—aiming to claw back market share from its competitors with...
Read more
News

Obituary: John Feizy of Feizy Rugs, 83

FCNews Staff - 0
Edmond, Okla.—Industry veteran John Feizy, who founded Feizy Rugs over 50 years ago, has passed away. Feizy is survived by his wife Janice and...
Read more
News

LX Hausys hosts showroom preview event

FCNews Staff - 0
Charlotte, N.C.—LX Hausys America Inc., a manufacturer of building and decorative materials, just hosted an exclusive preview event this week to celebrate the opening...
Read more
News

Emser Tile launches Emser Rewards program

FCNews Staff - 0
Los Angeles—Emser Tile recently launched Emser Rewards, a new loyalty program created exclusively for independent contractors and installers. This initiative was made to reward...
Read more

Floor Covering News

Advertise With Us

Contact Us

Circulation

Connect

Get Floor Covering News

SUBSCRIBE TO PRINT
Some text some message..
X