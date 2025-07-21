Alliance Flooring announces leadership promotions

Chattanooga, Tenn.—Alliance Flooring promoted three of its team members—Ethan Logue, Megan Polk and Parker Brummel—into expanded leadership roles within the organization. Each member is said to have demonstrated exceptional commitment and talent, with their new appointments meant to reflect the company’s ongoing investment in developing internal leadership to drive future growth.

“We believe in creating an environment and culture where our junior employees grow and thrive, evolving into the leaders of tomorrow,” said Kevin Logue, co-president and CEO of Alliance Flooring. “We as an industry must do all we can to attract bright young talent into flooring, as this is what will continue to drive our industry forward.”

Ethan Logue will now serve as the marketing operations manager. In this role, he will coordinate the development, implementation and communication of new programs, product launches, updates, displays and sample shipments. His overall objective also includes ensuring alignment with internal teams, member stores and program suppliers. He will serve as the primary liaison for suppliers, managing regular updates, product pricing and marketing strategy—all while driving business at trade shows and conventions.

Megan Polk will now serve as the merchandising and product manager. In this elevated role, she is set to manage the development and launch of new programs and products by coordinating with the mills as well as internal teams to finalize both product and merchandise. She will also oversee promotional planning, supplier communication and product documentation—ensuring accurate data is maintained across platforms and used effectively for marketing and sales efforts.

Parker Brummel will now serve as the digital content manager. Brummel will now manage product and digital content updates across all platforms in an effort to affirm that all materials reflect current programs and promotions. He will also be the primary contact for key digital vendors and business software partners, maintaining regular communication and coordinating updates across internal and external teams. Brummel is also responsible for managing the firm’s digital marketing and social media strategy.