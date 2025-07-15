At Carpeting by Mike, it’s a family affair

By Ken Ryan
Carpeting by Mike
Bella Harker pulls up staples that her grandfather put down two decades prior.

The flooring retail industry is full of family-owned and operated retail stores. These generational businesses often stand as living legacies—built on trust, craftsmanship and continuity. One such example is Carpeting by Mike, a Somerset, Wis.-based business rooted in family values and decades of community service.

The generations enjoyed a serendipitous moment recently. Bella Harker, the 15-year-old daughter of owner Typhannie Harker, the daughter of founder Mike Faust, was working with the installation crew pulling up staples from a residence. Turns out, 20 years earlier, Mike Faust had fastened those very same staples during a carpet installation.

The link between Faust and granddaughter was pointed out by a veteran installer who was there for both projects.

Bella, who was unaware of the history, was struck by it all. “It felt more meaningful—it was a full circle moment,” Bella told FCNews. “It felt like I was carrying on his legacy.”

When current owner Typhannie Harker used to help her dad as a youngster she was occasionally “paid” with ice cream. Coincidentally, the installers took Bella to Dairy Queen for ice cream after the recent job.

Harker said of the family ties: “It’s a powerful moment that captures what generational business is all about—not just passing down a name or a trade, but continuing a legacy of personal connection, reliability and pride in one’s work.”

Bella, a rising high school sophomore, wears many hats while working a few days a week at the store. She answers phones, greets customers, helps load the materials for the installers in the morning, and, of course, does some installing herself. Bella also takes part in community events, meeting and greeting residents of Somerset, New Richmond and Hudson. “I’m super proud of her,” Typhannie said. “She doesn’t have to do this. She could be a teen with a bad attitude. Instead, she’s a good kid and a go-getter.”

While Bella isn’t ready to commit to a career in flooring just yet, she said she appreciates the experience. “It’s a really interesting business and I am so grateful that I was raised in this business and have an opportunity to carry it on and follow in my grandfather’s footsteps.”

As for the installation part of it, she said: “It is tough, but I like to do hands-on work and learn new techniques. It’s just really interesting.”

